Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Home
Notes
Currently Reading
New in Nonfiction
Reads
Bookmarked Monthly
Archive
About

A newsletter for nonfiction readers who want to explore the world through books — from personal growth to culture to true crime.

Each month, we explore a single nonfiction genre—an invitation to learn, to question, and to reflect. Whether it’s climate, culture, self-improvement, or true crime, this is the place to slow down and explore a topic deeply through books.

I write weekly on Wednesdays, sharing book recommendations, ideas worth saving, and new releases. On the last Wednesday of the month, I release a magazine issue—a look back at the month’s topic and what we’ve discovered.

  • Free subscribers receive new issues as they come out.

  • Paid subscribers receive new issues and complete access to the archive.

If you enjoy this newsletter, consider supporting it by becoming a paid member for £5/month or £40/year.

About Me

Some people collect shoes — I collect books and pens.

I work full-time and fit reading in wherever I can: in the bath, on the treadmill, even in the work toilet cubicle. I also watch way too much true crime and documentaries.

I overthink everything, including the title of this newsletter, and am genuinely curious about why we do what we do. Most solutions to most of my problems come from books, and I explore, bookmark and collect the best ideas from all types of nonfiction.

This newsletter is for you if you read to learn, not to escape.
You’re a curious reader and an endless learner, like me.

If that sounds like you — and you'd like to get thoughtful book ideas every Wednesday, be part of a community of like-minded readers, and share your love for nonfiction and learning — sign up for Bookmarked.

Bookmarked
A newsletter for nonfiction readers who want to use what they read.
By Jana
User's avatar

Subscribe to Bookmarked

A newsletter for nonfiction readers who want to explore the world through books — from personal growth to culture to true crime.

People

Jana

@bookmarkedbyjana
Jana's avatar
Forever curious about nonfiction books, from personal growth to culture to true crime
© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture