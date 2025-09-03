Bookmarked
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Currently Reading
New in Nonfiction
Reads
Bookmarked Monthly
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Five books that caught my attention this September
New releases in Nonfiction from September and one from August
Sep 3
•
Jana
19
2
August 2025
Issue #1: A month of reading less
Bookmarked Monthly - recap dedicated to one nonfiction genre each month.
Aug 27
•
Jana
18
3
The books that caught my attention this summer
New releases in Nonfiction from July and August
Aug 20
•
Jana
20
4
How I found a new book to read and learn more about myself in 30 minutes
TBR lists are always growing but that's the secret joy of being a reader
Aug 13
•
Jana
17
5
Read these books when you're short on time
Or when you don’t feel like starting a 400-page book on the white sand beach
Aug 6
•
Jana
24
3
July 2025
The Stoic Challenge by William B. Irvine
This week's read is about becoming tougher, calmer (yes, please!) and more resilient
Jul 16
•
Jana
24
2
Is it weird that I already know what I am going to read in 2026?
still very ambitious and maybe a bit unrealistic reader with TBR pile ALWAYS growing...
Jul 11
•
Jana
8
3
New in nonfiction from June
Resilience, sadness, loss, the fight for justice, and the pursuit of change are powerful themes behind my June picks of newly released nonfiction books
Jul 2
•
Jana
20
6
June 2025
Books I enjoyed in June
If you enjoy investigative journalism, read these three books + two memoirs.
Jun 25
•
Jana
29
4
If you want to recover from burnout, read these 10 books
My collection of ten books helped me understand how to deal with burnout and those that started my recovery.
Jun 18
•
Jana
263
34
New in nonfiction
My personal top picks from April and May
Jun 11
•
Jana
41
8
Three books I loved in May
Unintentional theme: storytelling.
Jun 4
•
Jana
37
© 2025 Bookmarked
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts