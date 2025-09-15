Second to last book in my ordeal of understanding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. By now, I could create my collection of Anne Applebaum’s books. I have grown to admire writing, thorough research and the work of Anne Applebaum, the American journalist and historian. Her work on Eastern Europe, USSR and Russia has been detrimental in my learning and understanding of the current conflict.

Autocracy by Anne Applebaum

Autocracy Inc. is not about the conflict between two countries; in fact, it explains that the war between the two countries reaches much further. The world is at war already, East against the Western world, using deals and trades as weapons.

This book, on its own, could become a ‘pilot’ book for a brand new monthly topic—there’s so much to research based on a relatively short book. Five long chapters pull the curtain on current affairs between the West and the Eastern worlds. It’s a terrifying read. I have gathered hundreds of bookmarks to research and revisit in the near future.

