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Alexa Juanita Jordan's avatar
Alexa Juanita Jordan
Dec 18, 2024

Thank you so much for having me Jana!!

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SuddenlyJamie
Dec 19, 2024

Another great BTS interview. Love hearing I’m not the only one writing in real time. 😉

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