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Jason
Aug 7, 2024

This series has been incredibly insightful so far. It’s amazing to see behind the scenes and the strategies people use. And also that in some cases they don’t have a strategy and more go with the flow.

When I see people being successful in any form of work my mind just always jump to “they must have it all planned out”, so reading this was almost relaxing in a way

Keep up the amazing work Jana, I’m enjoying the variety you’re able to post weekly!

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Mika
Aug 7, 2024

Another great interview and interviewee!!

So many gems in here. Had to restack it so others could find it. 😊

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