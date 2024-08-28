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Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Aug 30, 2024

I love this interview! The honesty about Elizabeth's writing process is so refreshing. The image of her running on "vibes" and not having it all perfectly planned out made me laugh because, let's be honest, who really does? It's a great reminder that it's okay to embrace the messiness of creativity. Sometimes the best writing comes from those unexpected moments of inspiration.

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Lina
Aug 29, 2024

This is so great! Thanks for sharing. It's such a great insight into another writers life! Very inspiring!

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