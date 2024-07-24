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Lauren Powell's avatar
Lauren Powell
Jul 24, 2024

Thank you for the opportunity to work with you on this, Jana! It's been a pleasure to reflect on and share my thoughts and experiences. 😊🧭✒️☕

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Neera Mahajan's avatar
Neera Mahajan
Jul 24, 2024

It’s so refreshing to meet the person behind a newsletter. I love this interview idea.

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