Welcome to the edition of Behind the Substack. Today, Lauren Powell from The Navigation shares her approach to creativity, growing her readership, staying organised, favourite books, and self-care habits. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

1. What’s your favourite coffee?

Great starting question! Am I allowed two? If at home, black, from a cafetiere - usually decaf, because I drink too much to be on full-caf all day! If out at a coffee shop, an oat milk cappuccino.

2. What first sparked your interest in Substack? Was there a specific feature or aspect that stood out to you?

It was more of a who than a what. As for so many, I’m sure it was Emma Gannon who really first sparked my interest in the platform. I followed her journey via her newsletter and podcast, both of which I’d been tuned into for years. I had also heard Farrah @Substack talk about the platform on Sara Tasker - Me & Orla’s podcast, Hashtag Authentic, and she made quite a compelling case!

When I then started looking into Substack for myself, what stood out was just how easy it was to set it all up and get going with actually writing. My tech skills are, it’s safe to say, limited, but within one afternoon, I had a basic set-up ready to go. The fact that it’s all for free, too, is a bonus, and it just allows so much flexibility for writers and creators.

3. Can you tell me about the moment you decided to start writing? Where were you, and what inspired you?

It sounds cliché, but I’ve always been writing in one way or another. All through school, I enjoyed writing academically and creatively, and I’ve been journalling in some form since about the age of 10! For a long time, I thought I might become a journalist. I was inspired by other writers, both real-life (Jacqueline Wilson is a life-long idol!) and fictional (didn’t we all dream of being a Carrie Bradshaw?).

After I graduated with a degree in Politics and International Relations, my final year dissertation was published in a peer-reviewed journal. Then I started working in policy, and I wrote for work, but not in that way. Essentially, though I was writing, I never considered myself a writer because I didn’t explicitly get paid for it.

I dreamt a lot about writing as a career through my early to mid 20s, and have notebooks full of ideas about what I might one day write about. But I thought I’d left it too late to become a writer. That, and because I hadn’t studied creative writing or journalism for example, I could never do it.

Then, during the pandemic, I decided to use some time to actually give it a go, researching publications open to submissions, and when I wasn’t working, reading or going on my government-mandated one-walk-a-day, I was writing. That was my sourdough starter.

Nothing I submitted during that time got taken up until I saw a content call in 2021 on Twitter (RIP) from Lazy Women, and decided to try my luck with something new. They liked what I had written, and that started a new partnership, which over these past few years has been really nourishing for growing my confidence as a writer.

4. The focal point of being on Substack is writing. How do you work on your craft? (reading, courses, etc.)

This is something I’m still working on honing, but I love to read anything - literally - about how to write. The routines, the structures, the inspiration. I’ve been reading Jami Attenberg’s CRAFT TALK for years - long before I was on Substack or realising she was coming to my inbox from Substack. I recently finished reading her wonderful #1000 Words book, which I’d really recommend to other writers.

Listening to podcasts with writers is something I find helpful too, particularly the London Writers’ Salon interviews. And part of the reason I choose to pay for certain Substacks is because of how helpful I find their offering to honing my own craft. Farrah Storr's monthly Zoom sessions in particular have been great. I’m attending an in-person workshop with her in September, which is really exciting and feels like a bit of a monumental commitment to financially invest in my own writing that way.

My partner works in marketing and so is interested in words though, he doesn’t consider himself a writer, but likes to be a critical friend to my work—which can be tough, but I appreciate his feedback. He’s currently reading Will Storr’s (Farrah’s husband!) The Science of Storytelling, which I’m waiting to steal from his nightstand!

5. What strategies or efforts have been the most successful in growing your readership on Substack?

I’ve been here almost 18 months, and my growth has been much slower than others I see sharing their successes on Notes - partly because I didn’t tell anyone that I was actually writing here for the first few months! I wanted time to find my groove, and was also nervous about promoting myself as a writer. But I didn’t expect to find a whole community here that I’d be connected to and who would want to support my work without even knowing me, so that’s been a lovely surprise.

I haven’t used any specific growth strategies as such, and for a long time, I wasn’t really on Notes, nor did I feel the need to be. But as I’ve become more familiar with the platform and the people here, honestly, I think the most successful efforts have just been connecting. Spending time in threads and comments to connect with other writers and readers, as well as those reading The Navigation, to find people whose work resonates and who want to champion my words – like you Jana!

I feel more comfortable with engaging through Notes now, but I didn’t start doing that until it felt natural, until I felt I had something to say, and knew how I wanted to connect there.

6. Can you share an example of something you tried that worked better than expected?

Probably launching my latest column, Little Black Book! I held off on the idea for so long, and wrote about why that was in a little in the preamble for the first issue, but it got some nice comments and support—on the post, and on Notes, plus a new paid subscriber. A classic lesson in not being afraid to try something that feels like it might be fun, and worth an experiment in.

7. Looking back, what are some mistakes you’ve made on your Substack journey, and what did you learn from them?

Perhaps not talking about it more, sooner. Even with close friends and family, it took me months to build up the courage to tell people I’m here, I’m doing this, I’m writing stuff you might like to read. I’m still not great at talking about it, especially if I meet new people unfamiliar with Substack.

I think that has stunted my ability to connect with and reach a wider audience, which, on the one hand, was never the goal of coming here—it was to write, even if no one would read. But on the other hand, I do think I have something to say—something worth sharing, something people will get from reading. And when I do talk about it, I've found nothing other than curiosity and support.

So, another lesson here, don’t be afraid to talk about what you do, and why you love it so much, whether that’s writing on Substack or something else entirely. If it feels cringey, just embrace it.

8. Was there a particular setback that turned out to be a valuable learning experience?

Nothing in particular that comes to mind, other than perhaps the near-constant setback of trying to do a million things all the time, and wanting to prioritise writing, while juggling other responsibilities in life and work. I wish I had an endless supply of boundless energy, but alas, I do not. That said, I often find I get energy from writing, and try to remind myself of that, but it’s not always easy. And, of course, we also need to rest and spend time doing other things out of our own heads to continue being creative. Time away from the laptop or the notebook can be a good thing.

Whenever I take that time, even if I'm worried about being unproductive, I’m reminded of its value.

9. Since you’ve started your publication, what do you consider your biggest success so far?

My consistency. Since starting, even though I’ve set my own goalposts and am beholden to absolutely no one, I have kept to the self-imposed schedule. Even if that means late nights and early mornings. It’s been important to me to take this seriously in that way. Although that occasionally means it can feel a tiny bit like a chore, on the whole, I feel excited and fulfilled by all things Substack - the writing, the crafting, the editing, the scheduling - that when I’m still on my laptop at 11 pm, it doesn’t feel like work.

10. Can you walk us through how you plan and organize your content for your Substack publication?

I publish on Sundays at 9 am, which gives me a clear, consistent deadline and helps me plan writing time around my work, and social life etc., to be able to meet that.

Since the start, I’ve been really clear that an essay and a recommendations round-up, known as Cultural Compass, would take turns to feature each fortnight and that the rotation of essays would follow the order of The Navigation’s tagline—musings, meanderings, and methods.

Then, when I started the Career Compass column as a new project for 2024, I decided that it would land on the first Sunday of every month—though it has sometimes ended up being the end of the previous one, as not all months were created equal which can be a pain when trying to figure out a good schedule!

But earlier this year, when I knew I had a busy month coming up, inspired by a (free!) goal setting workshop with the London Writers’ Salon, I mapped out all the dates and posts I would be wanting to schedule for the next three months—then carried on to the end of the year. Not the actual essay topics or anything that detailed, but just knowing which type of post would be going out on what date.

This was helpful when I was exploring the idea of launching Little Black Book, as I could review the schedule and found a natural fit for the posts to fall on the last Sunday of every month, without causing too much disruption to anything else.

It’s nice to look ahead at the schedule and be able to brainstorm, or if I’m writing something new, like during the Jami Attenberg #1000wordsofsummer, to think about how and where I might want to share those words on The Navigation.

11. What tools or methods do you use to stay on top of your writing schedule?

The schedule mentioned above is currently just kept on a note in Google Keep! I have been meaning to map it out somewhere more ‘formal’, but it works, as I always have access to it on the go, so even if I’m on the tube and have a lightbulb moment, I can keep ideas together there.

12. On average, how much time do you spend working on your Substack each day or week?

This is a tough one! I’d love to have a clear schedule with dedicated time for it each day/week, but I’m not in that sort of rhythm … yet. It can really vary depending on the kind of post I’m writing or if I’m planning, editing, etc. But on average I would estimate that I spend around 10-15 hours a week at the moment.

That’s without the extra time needed to keep up with all the Substacks I love to read!

13. How do you juggle your Substack with other commitments in your life?

It’s not easy. I have quite a busy job and a lovely, full social life, as well as, like us all, a never-ending list of household chores!

Sometimes, it means I’m up early, at my laptop for 6:30 am, to work on writing or editing a piece before switching over to my work laptop two hours later to start a full day there, and then seeing friends in the evening. At more sensible and manageable(!) times, I keep at least a whole day and evening free over the weekend to focus on writing. My brain is better in the morning, so if I can get started early on a Saturday, after a relaxing Friday night, I can feel really productive and get five or six hours of Substack ‘work’ done by mid-afternoon, fuelled by cappuccinos and the most luxurious almond croissants at a particular local coffee shop.

But I’m still squeezing in bits of writing and editing while on public transport, on my lunch break, and through late night laptop sessions. I've recently started a new working pattern to have every other Friday as a non-working day, with a view to dedicating that to writing and related creativity, which I'm hoping is going to help with having more of a clear rhythm.

14. How do you care for yourself?

I really believe in doing things for ourselves and self-care being more than a fancy bubble bath. But I also love getting little treats for myself, like croissants.

I’m terrible at rest; at not doing something all the time. My partner is always suggesting I should let myself get bored more. Rest, along with more sleep, I think would make the biggest difference in letting me feel more cared for by myself.

I don’t have children or aging parents that I look after for example, so in theory I do have a lot of time for ‘me’, even if it does too often feel full of items on a long to-do list.

That said, I care for myself with yoga, usually at home thanks to Yoga with Adriene, as well as the occasional reformer pilates class at a local studio, which always makes me feel well stretched - though I ache for days afterwards because I don’t go often enough! I also like - and need - to go on a walk every day, even if only for 20 minutes, though ideally longer. This is really important for me after work to signify the end of the day, especially if I want to transfer to ‘writer me’ in the evening.

But I’m trying to allow myself more free evenings lately, both in the sense of no plans, but also no to-do list. Giving myself the permission to ‘only’: walk, make dinner, enjoy dinner, wash up, shower, and get into bed to read is … wildly liberating.

15. What’s a book you’ve read recently that had a big impact on you?

Not super recent, but the first book I read this year was Wellmania, by Brigid Delaney. I found it to be such a page-turner, and the stories and overall message really stayed with me.

It’s a non-fiction book, charting the decades-long trials and tribulations of a health and wellness journalist trying out every trend and type of retreat available, all over the world. Constantly in search of an answer on what it is to be well, to be healthy, to be living a good life, Delaney reflects our obsessions back to us, through plentiful experiences, and insights on what works, how and why, and what doesn’t.

But I think what I took from it is that there may be certain things that work well for certain people at certain times in their lives, but there is no overarching silver bullet to make us “well”. Apart from, perhaps, the little things we all know about and can try to make achievable in our own ways: eating nourishing food, regularly moving our body in a way that feels good, embracing connections with others, and having a reason to get up every day.

16. Can you recommend one book that you think my readers and I should read, and explain why it stands out to you?

How To Do Nothing, by Jenny Odell. I read this during the Covid lockdown period, but it’s been on my to-re-read list for a while now. Odell questions what we consider to be productive, and why, and encourages us to re-think the capitalist-influenced norms to value time spent, for example, just sat with our own thoughts.

Tackling the idea that we need to have something to show for our time, to have produced something or other through every passing minute, the author speaks directly to my worry that I’m never doing enough - which I think is something that might resonate with you and readers of Coffee Break Newsletter, too! Especially when dealing with overwhelm at work, and trying to make time for other things in life.

Odell tries to help us realise there is value in just sitting quietly, and taking time out from the daily grind. And that we don’t need a justification for that.

17. Talking about life in general, do you consider yourself an optimist, realist or pessimist, and how does it support you?

That’s a big question! I would probably say I’m an optimist, and I think those around me would agree - but I’m much better at seeing the brighter, bigger picture when it comes to challenges or issues that others are facing, compared to my own.

But I am someone who appreciates the small things in life, and even on a bad day can find gratitude for things like the smell, taste, and warmth of a cup of coffee, or the fact that I have a cosy bed to get into every night. If I feel myself spiralling—with stress, worry or anxiety—I try to talk (or journal!) myself into looking at good things or small wins.

18. Where are you finding joy when things don’t go to plan?

It probably depends on what it is that isn’t going to plan—but curling up with a book and a hot beverage never fails to spark joy, and a sense of calm.

19. What are you working on right now?

Preparing a couple of interviews for the next few months of Career Compass, thinking about themes for the next Cultural Compass, and working on two versions of the next feature essay as I can’t decide yet which I’ll be ready to share!

I also started working on what has become a sort of memoir-esque piece around a particular topic during #1000wordsofsummer, which I’m hoping to finalise over the summer to pitch to publications where I think it could be a good fit.

Thank you so much, Lauren, for sharing your experiences with us! What are two things that stood out to you or that you’re taking away from this interview?

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.