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Karen Cherry's avatar
Karen Cherry
Jan 10, 2025

What a great idea, Jana, to do this interview. Love the format, nicely done!

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Wendi Gordon's avatar
Wendi Gordon
Jan 10, 2025

Love the idea of sharing behind the scenes stories from Substack writers! We’re a diverse group with very different daily lives, schedules, writing styles, etc.

And I’d be happy to answer questions about my Substack journey (have published weekly since early 2022), writing process, and other work.

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