Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mack Collier's avatar
Mack Collier
Mar 19, 2025

Jana, thank you SO much for this interview, it is an honor to be featured here. I appreciate it and thank you to your community for reading!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
Lauren Powell's avatar
Lauren Powell
Mar 22, 2025

I always enjoy these interviews - thank you Jana and Mack!

You might already be familiar with it, but from your answers Mack I was thinking you might enjoy this book - https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/the-science-of-storytelling-why-stories-make-us-human-and-how-to-tell-them-better-will-storr/1378226

I haven't got around to reading it myself yet but my partner (a marketer!) thought it was a well-crafted read.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jana and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bookmarked · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture