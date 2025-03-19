Welcome to the edition of Behind the Substack. Today, Mack Collier from Backstage Pass shares his approach to creativity, growing his readership, staying organised, favourite books, and self-care habits. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

1. What’s your favourite coffee?

I don’t have one! I never drink coffee, and the few times I have from a coffee shop, I tend to get a headache from the higher levels of caffeine. I do drink tea in the mornings, it seems to have less caffeine and helps me ‘ease’ into the day.

2. Can you tell me about the moment you decided to start writing? Where were you, and what inspired you?

Hmmm…I can’t recall a single moment. I started blogging in 2005 as a way to improve my chances of landing a job out of grad school. Over the last 20 years, my writing has gone from my blog to social media to newsletters and now to Substack.

3. How has using Substack changed or influenced your writing style or topics?

Substack has forced me to become a better storyteller. One thing that’s unique about Substack, at least for now, is that most of the writers here are writers themselves. They are often using their substack as a way to promote their fiction writing and stories. Which means people are here on Substack expecting to read Substacks that tell interesting stories. So it forces someone like me, dealing with business topics, to find a way to incorporate storytelling into my non-fiction writing. I actually think it’s making me a better writer.

4. What strategies or efforts have been the most successful in growing your readership on Substack?

Connecting with people who engage with my content. I think this is one of the most overlooked ways to build community. Too many people chase new readers, but I think it’s imperative to continually connect with the people who are showing up regularly and engaging with you. It’s an easy way to let them know that you appreciate them taking the time to connect with you. Reward the behavior you want to encourage.

5. Can you share an example of something you tried that worked better than expected?

I’m thrilled with how well the Marketing and Music and Marketing and Movies monthly series have been received. I really enjoy reading good series on Substacks, and as a writer, I think they help me bring my editorial calendar into focus, which is quite valuable for me.

6. Since you’ve started your publication, what do you consider your biggest learning so far?

The value of consistency on Substack. Because growth here is NOT linear. It happens in spurts and you really have little or no warning as to when it’s coming. Which is why it’s so important to publish consistently. And I sooo appreciate how the larger Substack community encourages others to keep writing until the growth happens. I heard that from everyone as soon as I joined Substack in May of last year, and it really was the kick in the pants I needed to stick with writing here.

My Substack definitely isn’t growing as quickly as many others. Yours, for instance, is growing much faster than mine is, you are doing a wonderful job. But I am determined to keep writing until I see the growth levels that I want. I can already see glimmers of success but I am going to stick with it.

7. Can you walk us through how you plan and organise your content for your Substack publication?

So Backstage Pass is aimed at teaching readers how to better engage with their customers. So ‘customer engagement’ is the main focus.

I create content to teach companies how to better engage with their customers. I use a mix of content types to achieve this; Case studies, breaking news, research and thought leadership articles, for instance.

I also try to incorporate engagement tips that will be relevant and useful to the individual Substack writer who is trying to build their network. So in a way I’m writing for multiple audiences at the same time.

8. What tools or methods do you use to stay on top of your writing schedule?

One approach I have started using in 2025 is making sure that I always have my Substack issues written at least two weeks in advance. For instance, as I am writing this to you, I currently have my next 6 issues scheduled, which is 3 week’s worth of posts.

I wanted to give myself a 2 week cushion. That way I can devote more time to engaging with other readers and writers on Substack. It also gives me more time to edit and ‘polish’ my scheduled posts if I find a new tidbit or piece of information that I want to add to a post. Too often, I would get behind and write my post the day before or sometimes even the day it was due to publish. It often led to a rushed article that wasn’t my best work. This new system should help me improve the quality of my writing and create time for more engagement.

9. On average, how much time do you spend working on your Substack each day or week?

Typically a minimum of an hour a day, sometimes as many as 2-3 hours a day.

I try to write two issues a week: The first issue I write on Monday/Tuesday, the second one I write on Thursday/Friday. Wednesday and Saturday I try to avoid writing on these days. I try to do some commenting and engaging every day.

10. How do you juggle your Substack with other commitments in your life?

It helps me to block off time for certain activities. That way I know when I am working on Substack, for instance, and when I am not. This is one reason why I don’t do any writing for Substack on Weds or Saturday. Part of the reason why is so I know to focus myself during the 4 days that I do have allotted to writing. If I don’t set guidelines for myself when I do or do not work on something, I will too often just put it off till tomorrow. I am a terrible procrastinator!

11. How do you care for yourself?

A habit I’ve picked up in recent years is I take daily walks. It’s been great for my health (have dropped 25 or so pounds the last 2-3 years) and it actually helps me organize my day. I typically go for a walk early each morning and it helps me plan out my day as I am walking. And that gives me more motivation to go on the walks, as I look forward to planning out my day mentally during the walk.

12. What’s a book you’ve read recently that had a big impact on you?

The Bible, specifically the book of Acts. It’s really helping me cultivate a life of service and is also helping me organise my life’s activities. What I enjoy about Acts is it shows us how the apostles grew into their roles as Christians after all the many mistakes they made in the first four books of the New Testament.

13. Where are you finding joy when things don’t go to plan?

I wrote a Note about this recently, but I am trying to focus more of my attention on what I can control versus what is out of my control. When I find myself worrying, I first ask “Is this something I have control over?” If it is, then I work on a plan to take care of it. If it isn’t something I have control over, I let it go. That approach is really helping me redistribute my emotional energy where it matters and is helpful to me.

14. What are you working on right now?

My Substack, of course! I love anything that brings order to my editorial calendar. This is one reason why I love the monthly series as they help me greatly when planning out my editorial calendar for the month.

I’m now working on creating a monthly theme for Backstage Pass, this will further help me nail down what I will be writing about. As my Substack continues to grow, I want to be open to being able to pivot and take advantage of the growth. So we will see what happens!

Thank you so much, Mack, for sharing your experiences with us! What are two things that stood out to you or that you’re taking away from this interview?

If you enjoyed the interview with Mack, you might also enjoy this one with Sarah Frison:

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.