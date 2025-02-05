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Natasha Scullane's avatar
Natasha Scullane
Feb 5, 2025

Thank you so much for having me Jana! ☕ ☺️✨

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Jason
Feb 6, 2025

These interviews are two-fold in benefits. Not only does it help see how other people are managing their time, pressure and highs and lows which is great for learning. You also introduce to new and interesting articles every time

Another great read Jana, looking forward to the next interview as always

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