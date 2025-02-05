Welcome to the edition of Behind the Substack. Today, Natasha Scullane from Therapreneur Diaries shares her approach to creativity, growing her readership, staying organised, favourite books, and self-care habits. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

1. What’s your favourite coffee?

Gingerbread latte

2. Can you tell me about the moment you decided to start writing? Where were you, and what inspired you?

I started a blog in 2015 which explored different therapeutic concepts, including compassion, grief, and anxiety. I changed my working pattern and writing took a back seat.

In 2024, I began reading on Substack and I felt a pull to start writing again. I stayed up late one night brainstorming ideas and I created Therapreneur Diaries!

3. How has using Substack changed or influenced your writing style or topics?

The premise of my publication is to give insights behind-the-scenes while I build my online therapy business. I think about how to make my updates engaging for the reader, using headings, subheadings, bullet points, photos etc. For my longer posts, I like to take the readers on a journey with me. The topics I choose are genuine topics which have been relevant to me so I'm able to give a personal perspective and hopefully they encourage reflection for the readers.

4. What strategies or efforts have been the most successful in growing your readership on Substack?

I shared a note recently sharing the type of people I was hoping to connect with on Substack. At the bottom I asked them what their café order would be (mine is a hot chocolate!). To date, the note has 50 likes and I replied to everyone who commented. Lots of the commenters have become subscribers, which is lovely.

5. Can you share an example of something you tried that worked better than expected?

I was in a reflective mood for my “Deep-Dive” post in November. I wrote a compassionate letter to myself. This is an exercise I recommend to clients and it’s intended to be soothing. I thought it would be interesting to demonstrate it to my readers. I felt calmer after writing it, I posted it, and I carried on with my day. Lucy Werner saw it and she then invited me to collaborate with her on Hype Yourself. I happily ended the year encouraging Lucy’s subscribers to write themselves a compassionate letter. You never know who is reading your posts and what it can lead to. Serendipity!

6. Since you’ve started your publication, what do you consider your biggest learning so far?

It is possible to be consistent when you believe in something. I am led by my values in life, and writing on Substack allows me to express myself authentically, I've connected with so many great people, and I infuse compassion into my writing. All of these elements are important to me, and I feel in alignment when writing. I look forward to writing my posts and I feel a sense of achievement once they're published.

7. Can you walk us through how you plan and organise your content for your Substack publication?

I use the same format each time for my “Therapist Check-in” posts, I write them at the end of the month and publish them straight away. For my “Deep-Dives” I post mid-month and I see what I'm feeling curious about! I make time to write it and let the topic ideas pick me.

8. What tools or methods do you use to stay on top of your writing schedule?

I plan time in my calendar each month. Writing 2-3 posts a month is manageable and realistic for me, which has helped me stick to the schedule.

9. On average, how much time do you spend working on your Substack each day or week?

3-4 hours a month.

10. How do you juggle your Substack with other commitments in your life?

I prioritise it within the time I have for myself. It's become part of my routine

11. How do you care for yourself?

Since running my own business, I’ve danced with overwhelm. I learned last year a sign of success for me is keeping my cup topped up throughout the week; not letting it become empty. Re-filling activities include taking regular time for myself, prioritising seeing my friends as I find socialising really nourishing, and being generally kind to myself. I tune into my needs and I do my best to meet them

12. What’s a book you’ve read recently that had a big impact on you?

What am I missing? by Emma Reed Turrell was satisfying to read. Emma is a psychotherapist and she presents four personality profiles: Rock, Gladiator, Hustler, and Bridge. Each profile has a “blind spot” which affects how they show up for themselves and with other people. I found it really interesting to explore which profile I related to the most and which one my loved ones matched up with. I'm generally curious about people and want to understand them more, myself included.

13. Where are you finding joy when things don’t go to plan?

In the small things. Cuddles with my daughter. Voice noting a friend. Going to Costa. Listening to a podcast. Watching a relationship-based reality show. Appreciating how blue a blue sky is.

14. What are you working on right now?

Bringing to life my new written interview series “Past to Possibility”. Each interviewee will explore their unique journey from one significant past event to the present, and then consider the possibilities this could lead to in their future. I'm excited to show how the past, present, and future are linked as sometimes the impact of this relationship is underestimated.

Thank you so much, Natasha, for sharing your experiences with us! What’s one tip from Natasha that you could try in your own life?

If you enjoyed the interview with Natasha, you might also enjoy this one with Matthew Long:

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.