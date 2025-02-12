Welcome to the edition of Behind the Substack. Today, Sarah Frison, Belgian pastry chef, shares her approach to creativity, growing her readership, staying organised, favourite books, and self-care habits. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

1. What’s your favourite coffee?

Anything made using a percolator.

2. Can you tell me about the moment you decided to start writing? Where were you, and what inspired you?

I’d already written a little ebook with some Belgian Christmas recipes that I mostly made available to the people who were buying my Belgian chocolates and confectionery. I wasn’t able to continue running that business so decided I wanted to try and see if I could turn that ebook from just a single chapter with no introduction or anything into a fully fleshed out print book. I did write a blog for years not relating to my pastry chef training, I took a health coach certification course and wrote about health coaching and living with a heart condition.

3. How has using Substack changed or influenced your writing style or topics?

I’d had a few people mention substack to me as a great new platform to join and find people to share your writing with and where people were interested in reading about food. I joined because I wanted to see if anyone would be interested in reading my articles and started writing all about Belgian food, food history and culture.

4. What strategies or efforts have been the most successful in growing your readership on Substack?

When I first joined I found a lot of people through posting on notes and joining in with different things that were being organised like posts where you could introduce yourself if you were a new writer on the platform. Recently, it’s been more through recommendations.

5. Can you share an example of something you tried that worked better than expected?

Joining substack itself! I was a bit hesitant, I didn’t know what to expect and didn’t really get any reach with my first few articles but joining all the groups and replying to all the introduction posts brought me the first people who were wanting to join in with what I was doing. I was also recommended by a few lovely people so that helped. I’m still weighing off who I should be recommending! I find a big list of recommendations in that sign up flow can be overwhelming, if you’ve got a list of 20-30 people, it’s hard for someone signing up to see who they’re asked to consider subscribing too as well, I think. I have had quite a few people who subscribed and then unsubscribed right away, I didn’t get the chance to ask but can assume it was because they didn’t realise they were subscribing to more people than just the initial writer. That’s not an experience I want people to have if they choose to subscribe and join in.

6. Since you’ve started your publication, what do you consider your biggest learning so far?

I’d say it’s that I have actually enjoyed this and that I’ve actually written all these articles. I’ve really been able to write some interesting things, if I can say so myself.

7. Can you walk us through how you plan and organise your content for your Substack publication?

I so far have written most articles from a sense of slight frustration or a feeling of ‘I want to share this to have this information out there in the right way’ so I don’t usually plan topics in advance. I have got a mini-series called ‘Wait, is that Belgian?’ where I look at different products and see if they are, in fact, Belgian and have also written articles based on comments I’ve gotten that I wanted to address..

8. What tools or methods do you use to stay on top of your writing schedule?

Mostly just my brain! A system on (digital) paper would be good but I’m still working off of what comes to me to write so I don’t really know how that would translate into any system. I do think it’s fascinating that people use things like Notion etc and that works well for them.

9. On average, how much time do you spend working on your Substack each day or week?

I’m quite active on the platform but have noticed a shift in the algorithm in the past months where it doesn’t show me many new and exciting things to read. I now mostly find posts from people I already know so I spend less time there than before.

10. How do you juggle your Substack with other commitments in your life?

It’s a challenge for sure, especially when I’m writing for print things I’m working on. I then usually just want to keep going and have to remind myself other things need doing too!

11. How do you care for yourself?

I try and make sure I take enough breaks! It’s so easy if you’re working to just keep going and to do more but taking some time off is needed too. I also try and work seasonally with things like the books and the newsletter too so I don’t work on things all the time.

12. What’s a book you’ve read recently that had a big impact on you?

I did read a book on the history of bread a while ago, as you do. I find I read more articles and non-fiction than anything fiction, especially with substack having all these great writers on the platform!

13. Where are you finding joy when things don’t go to plan?

I’m not sure if I do! I think if they’re smaller things like writing not quite working out, it’s quite helpful to leave it for a while and then come back to it. If it’s a draft, it can always be saved and added to later on.

14. What are you working on right now?

I’m currently working on a second recipe collection, this time it’s all about Spring and Easter with some desserts and breakfast breads as well for a lovely Easter breakfast and afternoon treat. I launched the first recipe collection last Fall with a few seasonally appropriate recipes and all the tips and tricks to bring each one to a hopefully successful end. This is all on top of my first cookbook that came out last year in late November, all about the Belgian holiday season from St Nicholas day to Candlemas in February.

Thank you so much, Sarah, for sharing your experiences with us! What’s one tip from Sarah that you could try in your own life?

If you enjoyed the interview with Sarah, you might also enjoy this one with Natasha Scullane:

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.