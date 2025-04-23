Welcome to the edition of Behind the Substack. Today, Wendi Gordon from Changing Lives shares her approach to creativity, growing her readership, staying organised, favourite books, and self-care habits. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

1. What’s your favourite coffee?

I don’t drink coffee and never have.

2. Can you tell me about the moment you decided to start writing? Where were you, and what inspired you?

I’m a former pastor, so I used to write sermons every week. I also self-published a book, “Timeless Truths for Troubled Times,” in 2011. It’s gotten some 5-star reviews on Amazon and people still buy it occasionally. But I didn’t have a blog or describe myself as a writer until 2021, when I started writing on Medium. I started my “Changing Lives” Substack in early 2022, and wrote my first paid article for an online publication later that year.

3. How has using Substack changed or influenced your writing style or topics?

On Substack, I write personal essays about mental and spiritual health; I write about other topics elsewhere. Also, I have published posts every Friday (with rare exceptions) since I started using Substack in 2022, and had never published consistently before that.

4. What strategies or efforts have been the most successful in growing your readership on Substack?

To be honest, I don’t have clear strategies other than to publish every Friday and always respond to comments. I write (and now do video and audio posts) about my experiences and share insights, resources, and practices that have helped me recover from mental and spiritual health crises and create a better, more authentic life. My words seem to resonate with readers, and my subscriber list has grown slowly but steadily.

5. Can you share an example of something you tried that worked better than expected?

I created and led a six week Zoom Spiritual Support Group for 12 people. The first group loved it so much that they paid extra to keep meeting once a month for the rest of the year! The second group starts on May 4; learn more here.

On Substack, restacking and commenting on other writers’ Notes and posts has worked well for me. I started doing that because I genuinely appreciated the posts and wanted to publicly thank those writers. But an unexpected bonus was getting new subscribers. And Sarah Fay’s Writers at Work workshops and Notes Boosts have been incredibly helpful … she is truly a Substack (and writing) expert!

6. Since you’ve started your publication, what do you consider your biggest learning so far?

My biggest learning is that people who don’t know me resonate with my experiences and appreciate my insights. A close second is how valuable collaborations and genuine connections with other writers are.

7. Can you walk us through how you plan and organise your content for your Substack publication?

I don’t! I’m trying to do more planning and be better organized, but most Fridays I just write/record whatever comes to mind that’s related to mental and spiritual health.

8. What tools or methods do you use to stay on top of your writing schedule?

I don’t have a writing schedule beyond publishing posts every Friday.

9. On average, how much time do you spend working on your Substack each day or week?

Too many! It varies from week to week, but generally I’d say at least ten hours a week. But that’s because I’m a perfectionist and can’t ignore errors, so I edit as I write.

10. How do you juggle your Substack with other commitments in your life?

I don’t have kids or a full-time job, so it’s easier for me than many other writers to devote more time to my Substack. On weeks when my part-time jobs or a freelance article I’m writing require a lot of extra time, I republish a post from my archives.

11. How do you care for yourself?

I walk at a local park with a lake and admire the great blue herons, other animals, flowers, and sunsets. I read novels. I watch Bruce Springsteen concert DVDs or YouTube videos and, when possible, see him and the E Street Band perform live. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Bruce is the second most important man in my life (my husband Steve is first).

12. What’s a book you’ve read recently that had a big impact on you?

See No Stranger by Valarie Kaur. It’s realistic - sometimes painfully so - but also optimistic. The author describes horrific acts of violence and the personal and societal transformations that happened when she and others responded to hate with love and nonviolent civil disobedience.

13. Where are you finding joy when things don’t go to plan?

Things rarely go as planned, at least in my life! I find joy at home, where I sing and dance to Bruce’s music, watch nature documentaries and funny TV shows with my husband, and see Octavia (my stuffed pink octopus) smiling at me. I find it at a local park, where I watch and photograph birds, rabbits, butterflies, and sunsets. If I look hard enough, I can find joy almost anywhere.

14. What are you working on right now?

My next Zoom spiritual support group, which starts on May 4; the private mental and spiritual health coaching I do on Zoom; and a webinar about what to expect when you’re deconstructing (rejecting religious beliefs and/or leaving faith communities that are spiritually toxic).

Thank you so much, Wendi, for sharing your experiences with us! What’s one tip from Wendi that you could try in your own life?

If you enjoyed the interview with Wendi, you might also enjoy this one with Mack Collier:

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.