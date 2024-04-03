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Lexie Adape's avatar
Lexie Adape
Apr 7, 2024

Yana, you're sharing an interesting perspective, I must say though, "time management courses don't work" is similar to saying "money management courses don't work" or "project management courses don't work" etc, etc.

Having been on about a dozen of time management trainings, and most importantly, testing various time management solutions in my own careers and serving my clients, there are some that don't work for certain people and some that are amazing.

I totally agree with you on a "one size fits all" phony approach and that one is often pushed by semi-competent people who're trying to get a quick buck.

No seasoned successful leader will ever push one template on a client.

What works, can be figured out by trying and testing, and learning from those who've got a solid track record.

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Dennis Nehrenheim M.Sc.'s avatar
Dennis Nehrenheim M.Sc.
Apr 3, 2024

Hey Jana,

I agree that we need more reflection and adaptability in our approaches. We need more people sharing thoughts about modern ways of accomplishing things. I've read Burkman's "Four Thousand Weeks" and recently Newports "Slow Productivity" – It seems there is a new generation of time management and personal productivity on the rise.

I'm excited what you'll share over the next few weeks.

Best

Dennis

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