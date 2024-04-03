You know that feeling, right? The one where you're staring at your colour-coded Google Calendar, every block filled to the brim with meetings, tasks, and those precious few "focus time" slots you managed to carve out. You've read all the productivity books and installed all the apps, and yet... there's still never enough time.

Welcome to the club.

Here's a fun exercise: When was the last time you thought, "Gee, I just have way too much free time on my hands!" Yeah, I'll wait. Spoiler alert: It's probably been a while. Maybe since that hazy summer between high school and college?

Time is a flaky bad friend who only stays around briefly.

There's a hard limit. Twenty-four hours. That's it. That's the game.

The Great Time Illusion

Remember the early days of the pandemic? When we all thought, "Oh, no commute! Think of all the extra time I'll have!" How'd that work out for you? Because research shows that for most of us, it didn't quite pan out the way we imagined.

A study from the COVID-19 era revealed that despite saving time on commutes, many remote workers actually increased their work hours. That's right – we took that gift of "extra time" and promptly handed it right back to our work. It's like we can't help but fill every available moment with more... stuff.

This is the culture around the time:

Productivity = virtue

Time invested = value

"Time is money" (says the person buying your time)

You can't get time back (but you can earn your money back)

Not "using time wisely" = moral failure

This culture of "more is more" fuels burnout. Emily and Amelia Nagoski describe this beautifully in Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle. They argue that it’s not just the external demands on our time but the internalized expectations—like productivity equating to virtue—that leave us depleted.

"The cure for burnout isn’t self-care. It’s all of us caring for each other," they write. Yet our society has normalised turning every free moment into an opportunity for more work.

The 24-Hour Reality Check

Here's my confession: I'm secretly grateful for that 24-hour limit. Without it, I'd probably be that person passed out face-down on their keyboard at 3 AM, having lost all concept of day and night in pursuit of inbox zero.

The problem isn't time. Time is just... time. It's how we slice it, dice it, and obsess over it that's driving us all to the brink of burnout.

I've been there. Hell, I'm still there some days. I've read the books, taken the courses, and even created my own time management class on Skillshare (oh, the irony). And you know what? Most of it doesn't work, at least not in the way we desperately want it to.

As Oliver Burkeman reminds us in Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, the quest to "optimise" every moment creates a paradox: The more we try to control time, the more overwhelmed we feel. "Time isn’t something to manage—it’s something to live with," Burkeman writes. His reminder resonates: We don’t need more apps or hacks; we need a better relationship with time itself.

Why Time Management Training is a Bust

Harvard Business Review hit the nail on the head in their piece “Time management training doesn't work”. Author Maura Thomas points out:

“while work has changed, the training we get about how to manage our time looks pretty much the same as it always has. Traditional time management teaches us to “start every morning making a list of things to do that day.” But once you check your email, that list is already woefully outdated.”

We're out here trying to prioritize when everything is labeled "urgent." We're attempting to find that mythical "quiet place" for deep work in open-plan offices that feel more like a stock exchange floor. And let's not even get started on the "quick question" emails, and the endless parade of meetings that could have been emails (which would have then turned into meetings anyway).

The problem’s not just that we’re getting distracted from work; it’s that we’re getting distracted from important work by other work.

It's work all the way down.

Johann Hari’s Stolen Focus dives into this chaos, explaining how systemic distractions—from relentless notifications to monetized attention—are reshaping how we interact with time. The result? We’re not just distracted from work; we’re distracted from important work by other work.

So, let me save you some time and money: Forget the time management training. Seriously. Keep that cash in your wallet (you'll need it for your "Escape" fund anyway).

Why Most Time Management Courses Fail

One-size-fits-all delusion: These courses hand out generic tips, ignoring the fact that your life and challenges are uniquely yours (and probably uniquely messy).

Short-term band-aids: They focus on quick fixes without addressing the systemic issues or the deeply ingrained habits that got you here in the first place.

Tool obsession: Look, I love a good app, but tools alone won't save you. Mindset, behaviour change, and self-awareness? That's the real gold.

Unrealistic expectations: These courses promise the world. When reality hits, it hits hard, leaving you more demoralized than when you started.



As Greg McKeown explains in Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, the key isn’t doing more—it’s doing less, better. "If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will," he warns.

So, What's the Alternative?

I promised a solution, didn't I? Well, here it is: We need to completely rethink our relationship with time. It is not just about managing it better, but fundamentally shifting how we view and interact with it.

Here's what that might look like:

a) Self-reflection: Instead of looking outward for answers, start by looking inward. What are your true priorities? Where do you actually spend your time? (Your screen time report might hurt a little.) As the Nagoskis point out, completing the stress cycle is key to regaining energy for what matters most.

b) Align your goals: Set achievable goals that match your values. This is a brand-new concept, I know. In The One Thing, Gary Keller and Jay Papasan emphasize that narrowing your focus to the one thing that matters most each day is transformative. What’s your "one thing"?

c) Build sustainable habits: Focus on creating routines that support your goals and well-being. And yes, "Netflix and chill" can be part of a balanced routine. I don't make the rules. Cal Newport’s Deep Work reminds us of the value of carving out uninterrupted time for focus. It’s a skill that not only boosts productivity but also cultivates the mental clarity needed to sustain a creative life.

d) Time blocking with boundaries: Carve out dedicated time for different tasks, and then (this is crucial) actually stick to those boundaries.

e) Embrace flexibility: Life happens, plans change, and adapting without completely derailing is a superpower.

Perhaps a new way to think about time, a new perspective and a new approach:

Now, I know you're not just here for general time management advice. You're imagining a life where your biggest time management challenge is deciding whether to write in the morning or afternoon (it's morning, trust me).

So, here's what I'm proposing: Over the upcoming months, I will include more posts on the infamous topic of “time”.

But we're going to do more than just rehash some time management tips. We're going to dig into the mindset shifts required to make this leap. We'll talk about building the habits that support a writing life, not just a productivity-obsessed one.

This is about rethinking time itself, especially as it relates to creative work and building an audience. It's about finding a way to balance the immediate demands of your day job with the long-term vision of your writing career.

And here's the best part: We're going to do this together. The comment section is open. Share your time struggles.

It's a big project, and I'm genuinely excited about it.

This is the first of 24 essays I wrote as part of the Sparkle on Substack Essay Club to keep me accountable and consistently posting regularly.

If life often gets in the way of your regular writing and you are a fellow Substacker (which many of you are), I'd recommend you join Claire Venus andSparkle on Substack Essay Club.