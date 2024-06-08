For the hundredth time this week, you're daydreaming about quitting your full-time job to pursue your true passion - writing full-time on Substack.

But that nagging voice creeps in. You're convinced you're not good enough. You didn't major in English. You've never been published in The New Yorker. You still sometimes mix up "affect" and "effect." How could you possibly make it as a writer?

Enter Adam Grant's "Hidden Potential," a book that's about to give a mug of fresh perspective.

Grant, the organizational psychologist who's stood on the TED stage for years, is here to tell you that your so-called "natural talent" does not mean as much as you think.

Grant argues that the key to unlocking your potential isn't some inborn gift. It's your willingness to learn, unlearn, and relearn. It's about embracing the messy, awkward, often cringe-worthy process of growth.

Remember when you first started your job? How you felt like an imposter, fumbling through meetings and praying no one would notice you had no clue what EBITDA meant? And if you want to make it as a writer, you need to get cozy with that feeling all over again.

Grant's advice?

Be a human sponge.

Grant suggests you channel your inner sea sponge. Absorbing, filtering and adapting while you work toward learning your chosen skill. For example, becoming a good writer won’t happen overnight. It’s a skill like any other, which you need to invest time and effort into. By following and reading those you admire and consider good and skilled writers here on Substack and beyond.

Absorb everything you can about writing. Read voraciously. Take notes. Attend workshops. But here's the crucial part - don't just passively consume. Filter what you learn. Adapt it. Make it your own.

Stop trying to be perfect .

Grant explains that the oversight to learn from failure shrinks your comfort zone further, preventing you from reaching your potential. He writes, as soon as something becomes more challenging, you grow reluctant, inventing reasons why conditions aren't ideal enough to try.

Your first Substack post isn't going to go viral. You might get zero comments. Hell, your boyfriend might be your only subscriber for a while. But guess what? That's okay. Because every "failure" is just another data point, another chance to learn and grow.

The goal isn't perfection.

It's progress. It's about setting realistic, specific goals that focus on growth rather than some arbitrary measure of success. Maybe this week it's publishing one post. Next week, it's engaging with three other writers in your topic.

But here's my favourite part of Grant's advice:

Make it fun.

Grant suggests Deliberate play. Deliberate play gives you the freedom to mix things up or adapt and generate energy while maintaining a structure that supports learning.

Turn your learning into play. Mix things up. Try different writing styles. Experiment with formats. Because let's face it, if you're not enjoying the process, what's the point of leaving your cushy job with a steady income?

And when you hit that wall - because you will hit that wall - remember this: Stagnation is just the prelude to your next big leap. It's normal. It's necessary. It's the universe's way of telling you it's time to shake things up.

So, the next time you're sitting in that mind-numbing meeting, daydreaming about your writing career, remember this: Your potential isn't hidden because you lack talent. It's hidden because you haven't given yourself permission to suck at something new. To make mistakes. To play. To grow.

Your corporate job gave you skills - use them. Your life experiences have given you stories - tell them.

I hope you enjoyed my take on the “Hidden Potential” by Adam Grant. You can follow the author here on Substack: Granted.