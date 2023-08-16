Today’s bookmarked idea comes from the adored book Big Magic: How to Live a Creative Life and Let Go of Your Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert

🔖 The Bookmark

“Creativity is a path for the brave, yes, but it is not a path for the fearless, and it’s important to recognize the distinction.

Brave means doing something scary.

Fearless means not even understanding what the word scary means.

If your goal in life is to become fearless, then I believe you’re already on the wrong path because the only truly fearless people I’ve ever met were straight-up sociopaths and a few exceptionally reckless three-year-olds—and those aren’t good role models for anyone.”

Why it stuck with me

If you ever wonder why you need to feel ‘ready’ to begin, there’s a lot of advice, but a lot of it’s superficial. Most of the time, it’s probably the fear that stands in the way. Yet, as Gilbert reminds us, the fear, however natural it is in creativity, will not go away, nor should it.

Whenever I am struggling with similar, I like to re-read this passage. It reminds me that it's okay to feel fearful when publishing—some readers might unsubscribe and disagree. Yet, it should not stand in the way when I feel compelled to share online particular ideas from the book I read and loved or recommendations of books that are not old-long-admired classics.

Thank you for reading. The bookmarked series is where I share with you one compelling idea from the books I have read and loved. This series is ideal if you don’t have time to read the whole book, but lack of time should not stop you from learning and engaging with good nonfiction books. One idea worth bookmarking might even help you choose your next read.