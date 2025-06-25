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SuddenlyJamie's avatar
SuddenlyJamie
Jun 25, 2025

You are the kind of reader I want to be, Jana - someone who actually retains what she reads. I think it's because I mostly listen to books these days (due to lack of time for actual curling-up-on-the-couch-with-a-book sessions), which means I cannot write in the margins or otherwise make notes because I'm mostly multitasking (a thing we all know does not exist, but we attempt it anyway).

ANYway ... thank you for such in-depth summaries and excellent recommendations!

And thank you so much for linking to my post. 🥰 I so appreciate the shout out, and am delighted that you enjoyed that post. xo

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Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Jun 30, 2025

Dawwwwww. Thank you for the mention! I so appreciate that! And Bad blood sounds sooooooooo interesting! I'm going to had to take a looksie!

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