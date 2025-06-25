My slight obsession with investigative journalism is hardly a secret. Stories that expose institutional failures, targeting the (onetime) respectable influential people who once assumed they were ‘untouchable,’ are right up my alley, and this month's reading proves it.

For the first part of the month, I delved into three books that explore questionable practices in Silicon Valley. In the second part of the month, I revisited the 2017 Hollywood scandal(s) that helped ignite a movement. It’s easy to say I am scarred, more angry and have less hope, faith and trust towards ‘the world’. Yet, these books I am about to share with you are, each in its own right, great reads.

I came across this book while reading the newly released book "Careless People" by Sarah Wynn-Williams. This is how I work: when I find a book's topic interesting, I overdo it and expand my research to learn more about it. The same happened in this case.

I published this post: 💬 Let's talk about ‘Careless People’ by Sarah Wynn-Williams because I am fascinated by toxic work cultures (mainly because I work within one) and wanted to have a further discussion with my readers. I soon learned that it’s not a good idea to start a thread on the book, which had just been released, because not many people had read it yet.

Key Takeaways: To summarise the key takeaway of the Power of One is straightforward, but it does not make it less ambitious—it is a quest for transparency and accountability. Halfway through 2025, a lot has been discussed about the mental health effects of social media on young people, and this book adds to the discussion. Those interested in how Facebook uses algorithms to get richer in immoral ways, preying on kids and young adults, you want to read chapters 9, as well as chapters 10 to 13.

Did I love it? The Power of One is Frances Haugen's account of her experience working at Meta between 2019 and 2021, when she resigned from her post as a data engineer. This book is a memoir, so you get to explore the Haugens' journey up to and including her time in Facebook. Ultimately, the combination of events that led her to blow the whistle, as well as her internal struggles, whether to come out as a whistleblower and add her name to the secretly leaked documents.

Interestingly enough, the bookmarked idea I would love to share with you from this book is this: “Always remember: You can get paid in many different ways. Our culture places emphasis on high-paying jobs, but people derive value from their work via many different sources. Yes, there is money. But there’s also pleasure in doing the work.”

Read this if you:

like me, read The Careless People and got caught in the whole Facebook questionable practices.

Love memoirs as I do

are interested in how social media negatively affects young people and what should be done about it.

It was an interesting read, which I will not revisit any time soon—I am ready to put the Facebook topic to rest.

“F**k you, Carreyrou, F**k you, Carreyrou..” — chanting explodes in the corporate lobby of Theranos by employees lead by their CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Not the corporate meeting most of us imagine or experience. However, people tend to become nasty when they're about to be exposed. Lies, threats, intimidation tactics, denial until.. Well, they can no longer deny the truth. That’s the story of Theranos, which fascinated me since 2022.

Recommending this book to you is no surprise —at least not to me.

After listening to a podcast, The Dropout, hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, the Apple podcast description reads like this: “Exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and patients, and for the first time, the never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, and those at the centre of this story. Then, go inside the courtroom as 12 jurors decide the fate of the Theranos founder; three years after she was first charged, we find out how this saga finally comes to an end.” How could I not listen?

Then Disney released an 8-part series with the same title, starring Amanda Seyfried in the lead role as Elizabeth Holmes. So, I watched it a couple of times, then again a few more times over the span of three years.

I became slightly obsessed and fascinated, but I couldn't figure out: is this the story of the biggest deceit or an unfulfilled vision?

When did the vision of ‘changing the world’, helping people to get blood tests without using needles, become one of the biggest frauds, going as far as using the cancer patients to run Theranos' Pfizer cancer trial? I am no closer to the answer.

Then I purchased a book which I did not read until this month. Yet, before the book, there was an exposé article in The Wall Street Journal; after all, John Carreyrou is an investigative journalist (currently for The New York Times, having spent 20 years at the WSJ).

Key Takeaways: Don’t believe everything you’re told/sold. Theranos thrived because no one was willing to ask hard questions, and for a long time, no one demanded to see the technology behind the ‘miracle’. The book pulls back the curtain for those of us who are not investigative journalists, demonstrating Carreyrou’s relentless reporting despite intense legal threats.

Did I love it? Yes, too much.

Read this if you:

love investigative journalism and true crime stories.

Are fascinated by the fine line between vision and fraud.

Listened to the podcast or watched the Disney 8-part series: The Dropout

On 19th February 2017, Susan Fowler (now Susan Fowler Rigetti) wrote the blog post with the intriguing title: Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber

Her blog post would not only eventually lead to the ousting of Uber’s CEO (Travis Kalanick), but also led to Fowler being named by Time as one of the whistleblowers/writers who helped reignite the # MeToo movement.

A powerful illustration of the obstacles our society continues to throw up in the paths of ambitious young women, and the ways that institutions still protect and enable badly behaving men." —The New York Times Book Review

Key Takeaways: Whatever you’re going through, whatever your experience is, however difficult, one blog post can start the conversation, allowing others to join in and share their own experiences, which can make those who believe they're beyond the rules pay the price and ensure they're accountable for their actions. If that is not a good enough reason to read Folwer’s book, what is?

Did I love it? One thousand per cent yes! Yet, it’s a challenging read. If you think that blowing the whistle on Uber was the biggest challenge in Fowler’s life, you’d be wrong. Fowler’s life is intertwined with the multiple challenges that only a few would be able to overcome.

“Day after day, I told myself that my circumstances were only temporary, that I’d just had a rough streak.”

“I was tired of being the victim in the story of my life, tired of waiting for things to change, angry that I’d once again let myself become the object, rather than the subject, of my own life.”

Read this if you:

are a writer, you have a story to share and wonder if anyone would care

Are interested in #MeToo movement

Love inspiring memoirs and resilience stories as I do

Why did I read this book? ‘She said’ is a New York Times Bestseller and the Pullizer Prize Winner. I read it for three reasons: the story, the investigative reporting and the writing. As authors ask themselves in the preface: “Why this story? In the world in which so much feels stuck, how does this sort of seismic social change occur? We embarked on this book to answer those questions.”

Key Takeaways: This book is a powerful lesson in how courage and investigative journalism can expose hidden abuse. It reminds us that institutions often fail survivors—remember the Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope by Amanda Nguyen, I shared with you the New nonfiction releases from February to March. Yet, the stories can change culture, especially now, as we all have avenues to tell our stories.

Did I love it? To the point, I’ve become a fan of Jodi Kantor’s and Megan Twohey’s reporting.

Read this if you:

love investigative journalism and true crime stories.

Are interested in #MeToo movement

The Catch and Kill period took place between late 2016 and early 2019. New York Times Bestseller and Pulitzer Prize Winner, Ronan Farrow's writing is intertwined with self-directed humour, making him instantly likeable to the reader, particularly at the start of the book, when he describes the initial stages of how the story came to his attention.

“When Ronan Farrow Daily became Ronan Farrow Rarely”

“When I tried to emulate Lauer’s relaxed-yet-composed seating position on air, I just looked like someone new to yoga.”

The last chapters of the book are challenging to read as they include descriptions of multiple sexual assaults. So be wary of that. I had to stop multiple times.

Key Takeaways: Powerful people (not only in Hollywood) hide the truth, and some newsrooms help them. Farrow uncovers not only abuse but the tactics used to bury it.

Did I love it? It was captivating. If it was not for the context of story, I'd read it in a couple of days.

Read this if you:

love investigative journalism and true crime stories.

Are interested in #MeToo movement

June was a challenging reading; luckily, I read some uplifting and ‘light’ books, which I shared with you in the new nonfiction releases from April and May. If you have missed it, you can catch up here.

I also got inspired by Substack authors. Here are my best picks from the previous month:

Thank you for reading. Please let me know your thoughts on any of the titles I shared with you today, or recommend a handful of your own.