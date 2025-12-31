“What is witch? To answer that question, we have to start with another: What is magic, the force witches use? That answer depends on time and place.”

The book I recommend to you today served as a bedrock for my research on witchcraft. I began writing this post thinking most of it would focus on the history of Scotish witches. In fact, it led me to travel beyond the British island to Europe and across other continents and centuries, to my surprise, even into the 20th century.

Some societies feared magic, whilst others believed it to be a force for good.

But what brought me to further research into witches and witchcraft is this quote by Roxane Gay: “Unruly women are always witches. No matter what century we’re in,” and the tales I was told as a child by my dad.

The hunt spanned centuries, shaped by the culture and societal changes. Perhaps it started as ‘reformation’s disagreement’, people were forced to choose between the traditional Catholic and the reformed Protestant sects. Religion has long served as a divider and a catalyst for war, from the Middle Ages to the present day.

Perhaps, witches ( innocent, terrified, tortured, falsely accused people) were merely collateral damage.

As you say, a witch, you might imagine a woman at first instance, yet women weren’t the only ones accused of witchcraft; men fell into the ‘guilty’ heap too. “But overwhelmingly, witchcraft was a female crime,” Gibson writes.

Driven by the anxiety of the 15th to 18th century of women’s knowledge, with Eve as a model, women were/are viewed as weaker, more prone to succumb to temptations, thanks to Eve not resisting the apple at the beginning of time. Stigma stayed.

Marion Gibson prompts a good question with an attempt to answer most of them to some extent: What is magic, the force witches use? What is a witch? But bigger questions followed: did magic really work? If so, how?

A witch could bring about harm. She could make her enemy sick, steal crowns, spoil the milk and crops, and even kill. Once tortured, most would confess, I mean, who wouldn’t to make agony and ordeal to stop?

But as you read more and delve deeper into each witch’s story, you uncover a little bit of a different tale.

The tales of old grudges. The tales of long-held family disputes. The tales of unwanted sexual advances. The tales of misfortune. The tales/accusations versus the lack of evidence. Tales, tales, hazardous tales.

Now, let’s take a look through the books which, one by one, will take us, in detail through those witchy tales.

Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials shows how the demonological idea of the witch originated, evolved, and endured. Gibson writes, “witch trials are intended to exercise power over others — to hurt, silence, judge and kill. The book aims to give back identities other than witch to the accsed, allowing you to discover and know them yourself.”

Getting to know the victim, rather than the end they endured, is what made Hallie Rubenhold’s The Five one of my favourites. It has a heavy focus on the lives of five women who were all killed by Jack the Ripper—the opposite of glorifying the crime, but explaining how those lives collided and were cut short.

Gibson writes that people can most plausibly be accused of witchcraft over the history of seven centuries, if they were: female, accused of sexual misconduct, poor, an indigenous person, perceived to conflict with a regime, disabled, claiming to have a power…

From the tales I read, I categorised that what led to the accusation of witchcraft was often either an old grudge, a long-held dispute, misfortune for which someone had to take the blame, or you were a woman who rejected unwanted sexual advances — this one I’d argue persisted to present times.

The tales of unwanted sexual advances could be the story of Maria Holl from 1593 from the German town of Nordlingen. She withstood 62 rounds of torture whilst denying the charges, until she was released. Her unfortunate was crossing paths with Henry Kraemer, one of the men officially empowered by Pope Innocent VIII to identify and punish the servants of Satan.

After an unsuccessful attempt in Nordlingen, Kraemer turned his focus to the town of Innsbruck. Carol Ann Lee writes in Something Wicked that “Bishop Georg Golser allowed Kraemer to search for witches but was soon appalled by his methods and condemned Kraemer’s pursuit of Helena Scheuberin.” Kraemer did, however, succeed in bringing Helna to trial, yet the case was soon dismissed because of his sexually fixated questioning and rambling.

So, instead, he retreated and wrote a book called ‘Hammer of Witches’. Text claimed that witches exist and suggested ruthless tactics for hunting and prosecuting them. Women were considered easier targets for the devil. Kramer’s book provided others with ideas for writing their own books. According to which, the witches practised rituals including kissing the Devil’s anus and poisoning or bewitching targets the devil singled out.

Kraemer character is extensively mentioned in the book — Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches by Carol Ann Lee

HOW TO KILL A WITCH: A Guide For The Patriarchy by Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi

The tales of old grudges and misfortunes.

When you cross the fourth bridge north of Edinburgh, you reach the kingdom of five. On the muddy shore of Tory Burn, you’ll find the only confirmed burial site of an accused witch in Scotland: Lilius A.D.

This is a tragic story from the summer of 1704. It began as a simple village argument.

According to the story, after a night of partying and drinking, a local woman named Gene Bisset woke up feeling terrible. She had a headache and was shaking, but instead of blaming the alcohol, she accused another woman, Lilia Adie, of making her sick with witchcraft.

The accusation soon got out of hand. The Church court investigated, and with little evidence, the accused woman was jailed for four weeks. She was mistreated and questioned six times. During this time, she confessed to being a witch for many years. People believed she was dangerous. To keep her from returning, they dug a pit, placed her in a box, and set a large stone on top.

​But according to the Washington Post article written about Lilia Adie story, “Adie was sentenced to burn at the stake after the church wrangled a confession out of her, but it would never happen. Adie died in prison first — a suicide, historians suspect — and so the townspeople buried her in a crude muddy grave on a beach, covering the burial site with a large stone so she couldn’t rise from the dead.”

In Scotland, 3,837 people were accused of witchcraft. The execution rate was five times higher than the European average, and 85% of those accused were women.

HOW TO KILL A WITCH: A Guide For The Patriarchy by Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi focuses solely on the witch trials, which took place in Scotland.

The tales of long-held family disputes.

In 1692, Salem Village, Massachusetts, was home to a Puritan community that had settled there about 70 years earlier, before the famous witch trials. The Puritans lived strictly and followed their faith closely after leaving England, where the Anglican Church had persecuted them for their beliefs.

The Puritans first settled in a port city, but over time, they moved inland and eventually established Salem Village.

Over time, Salem Town and Salem Village became divided. Salem Town developed into a bustling port city with trading connections all over the region. In contrast, Salem Village was a poor rural area with about 500 people living far apart and mostly working as farmers.

The witch trials are thought to have started in late 1691 in Salem Village, at the home of Reverend Samuel Parris. When Reverend Samuel Parris and his wife travelled, they left their daughter Betty, age 9, and her cousin Abigail, age 11, at home. The girls were not completely alone, as their enslaved servant, Tituba, stayed with them.

In Puritan communities, children were expected to obey rather than play games.

Tituba taught the girls a game called the Venus Glass. They would drop an egg white into a glass of water and try to read the shape, hoping to learn about their future partner. But when they looked into the glass, they saw something that frightened them: the image of a coffin.

Soon after, during a harsh winter, both Betty and Abigail became sick with a mysterious illness. It started with a fever, then turned into unusual behaviour. The girls hid under furniture, barked like dogs, and complained of being pinched or pricked, even though there were no visible marks.

By February 1692, when their condition had not improved, the Parris girls accused Tituba of bewitching them.

One unusual aspect of the Salem witch trials was that people who confessed were spared punishment. If someone insisted they were innocent but was found guilty, they were put to death. Knowing this, Tituba confessed to being a witch and said she had signed ‘the devil’s book.’ She also named other people in the town. No one knew who these people were, which led to fear and suspicion in the village and encouraged more accusations. During a three-day trial, Tituba named several women, who were then jailed. However, the accusations continued.

In the end, more than 200 people were accused. Over 50 confessed and were sent to prison, while 20 who refused to confess were executed.

A central question about the Salem witch trials is what caused the girls to have these strange fits. Politics in the small village was based on neighbourhoods. People relied on their neighbours to face big challenges. The community was close-knit. There was no police force, so everyone knew what was happening in each other’s lives.

But behind the hysteria and gossip, something had been building in the village for about 20 years. This long-standing issue was about to come to a head during the witch trials.

One factor in the Salem witch trials was the feud between the Porter and Putnam families.

The Putnams were an old, very conservative farming family. The Porters, on the other hand, ran the local sawmill, were newer to the area, more liberal, and had closer ties to Salem Town. In 1672, a dam owned by the Porters broke and flooded land belonging to the Putnams. The Putnams later sued the Porters for damages. This event caused a lot of tension between the two families.

The conflict between the families reached a peak when it was time to choose a new religious leader.

The Putnams believed Salem Township was becoming too liberal and wanted to keep Salem Village traditional. They brought in a more conservative and strict minister, Samuel Parris. He was stern, preached with strong warnings, and was a fundamentalist even among other Puritans.

Samuel Parris quickly became a source of controversy in Salem Village.

After Parris became minister, the village became even more divided over his living arrangements and expenses. Out of 26 Village Council members, 11 were Putnams, and they voted to give the reverend’s family a house, a barn, and two acres of land.

The Porters thought hiring Parris went too far. They did not want to pay what they saw as a large expense for him. The Porters also decided to remove Putnam family members from the Salem Village governing board.

In October 1691, a few months before the girls became ill, new committee members chosen by the Porters voted against a tax that would pay Reverend Parris’s salary. With important people against him, Parris risked losing his job.

The feud between the Putnams and Porters had lasted about 20 years. By the time the first accusation happened, both sides were firmly set, and the conflict was about to take on a new form.

Altogether, eight members of the Putnam family were either accusers or helped prosecute suspected witches.

Thomas Putnam filed 12 legal complaints and testified against 24 people accused of witchcraft. His daughter Anne went even further and accused 48 people.

In response to the many accusations by Thomas and Anne Putnam, the Porters tried to rally the villagers to stop the witch trials.

While the Porters tried to organise the villagers, 19 of their friends were soon accused of witchcraft. In Puritan New England, the legal system gave people accused of witchcraft almost no way to defend themselves.

Some believe the Putnams and Reverend Parris may have influenced their children to make these accusations.

From the Putnams’ and Parris’s point of view, this situation worked in their favour. They could get rid of their enemies by accusing them of witchcraft and also create hysteria that pushed people toward their strict beliefs.

The Salem trials are included in the Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials by Marion Gibson under the headline: The Trial of Tatabe: Slavery and Survival on the Salem Frontier. The story of the feud between the Putnams and Porters had lasted about 20 years. I learned about it from a documentary, which I will link to at the bottom of this post.

Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches by Carol Ann Lee

The tale of dispute or disagreement.

The story of the Pendle witches is a sad one. It all began on 21st March 1612. On the road between Trojan Forest and the market town of Cone, a local woman named Alison Devise was there when a peddler, John Law, walked by. Something happened on this road, and this event started a series of terrible things.

Alison Devise, along with her mother and brother, was called to appear before Roger Knoll, where she again admitted to her crimes, seemingly believing in her own powers.

When asked about another local family who had also been accused of witchcraft, Alison saw a chance to get back at them because of a long-standing argument between neighbors.

At the heart of this story are two families. They lived a short distance from each other, and their paths must have crossed regularly. They were remarkably similar. Both are just putting bread on the table.

A woman was in charge of each family, which was unusual and made people uncomfortable in the 17th century. At the head of one family was Elizabeth Southerns, known as old Dem duck. At the head of the second family was Anne Whittle, known as old chattuks. Both of these women were widows.

Both families had a long-running argument. They did not trust each other and almost hated each other, and this ongoing fight always made things worse. With several people from both families now waiting for their witchcraft trials because Roger Knoll ordered it, the authorities were very watchful.

So when a large gathering of people was organised at the home of the demdikes on Good Friday 1612, an investigation began.

Believing that the meeting was held for evil reasons, everyone who went, no matter how they knew the family, was blamed. Knoll ordered eight more people to be arrested.

The people accused had to walk 40 miles from Pendle to Lancaster, where they were locked up in Lancaster Castle and had to wait several months for their trial.

Judge Bromley read out the verdict on Wednesday the 19th August, he said, it only remains I pronounce the Judgement of the courts against you by the King’s Authority which is you shall go hence to the castle from whence you came from thence you shall be carried to the place of execution for this county where your bodies shall be hanged until you be dead and God have mercy upon your souls.

The Pendle Witch Trial resulted in 10 people being sentenced to death. 8 women and 2 men. Only one woman, Margaret Pearson, was allowed to live. Her punishment was to be put in the stocks on market day in four different towns. Her crime was written on a piece of paper and tied to her head. This, however, is a contradiction based on the research I have done.

One of these towns was Clitheroe. She was tied up and then mocked and had things thrown at her, and after this, she was taken back to the tower of Lancaster Castle and had to spend another year in those awful conditions.

The people sentenced to death were taken to a place called Gallows Hills on the edge of Lancaster. As they walked up the hill, they might have looked back and seen the beautiful views of England, including Morecambe Bay. For some of these women and men, it might have been the first time they saw the sea.

On 20th August, they were taken to what is now called Williamson Park. No one knows exactly where the Gallows were, but it was probably where the big Ashton Memorial stands today. A large crowd came to watch.

This is a sad story about ordinary people, often poor, women who, like many others, held on to the superstitions and stories of their time and were known to try fortune-telling and spell casting, maybe just to survive in a hard world. There were women like this all over the country, but in Pendle, they were watched very closely, blamed for random problems in society by strict laws, all because of a mix of outside pressures and personal reasons.

If you are in particular interested in learning about the Pendle Witches, I recommend reading Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches by Carol Ann Lee

Throughout history, there have always been people who take advantage of others’ bad luck to help themselves, often to make money.

​One of those men was Matthew Hopkins, the witchfinder, and his associate John Stern. His findings led to the deaths of around 100 people.

In the 1500s and 1600s, people in Europe lived in what historians call a magical universe. This was a world where most people believed that god and the devil were real. Life was hard in England then; people were often hungry, upset, and scared.

In England, between 1530 and 1630, the population doubled, there were outbreaks of plague, and a time of colder weather called the Little Ice Age, which caused crops to fail.

To some extent, Matthew Hopkins’s methods and the time known as ‘a little ice age’ were mentioned in the book Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches by Carol Ann Lee

Everyday problems could be seen as either punishment from god, bad luck, or something a witch had done.

Hopkins used a swimming test. The toes and thumbs of the person accused of being a witch were tied together, and they were put in water. People thought a witch would float because the water would not accept them, but an innocent person would sink.

Opposition to Hopkins’s witchhunt was growing, and people began to condemn his methods. After an illness, he died at home in August 1647.

In total, about 250 people were investigated for witchcraft during the hunt, and about a hundred of them were found guilty.

If you are especially interested in learning about one of the most well-known Witchfinders, I’d recommend the book Witchfinders by Malcolm Gaskill.

It was not until 1682 that the last execution for witchcraft took place in England. It is written that Teperance Lloyd, a senile woman from Bideford, became the last witch ever executed in England. By then, around 500 people were killed by the state.

James I’s first statute on witchcraft was eventually repealed in 1735 by George II, finally bringing an end to that dark period.

One of the last executions might have been the extremely brutal one, that of the Pittenweem Witch.

The Pittenweem Witch Trials in the early 1700s were some of Scotland’s last famous witch hunts. In the small fishing village of Pittenweem, Fife, several people were accused of being witches after a teenage boy said they made him sick. The most well-known case was Janet Cornfoot, who was wrongly accused of being a witch. She was killed by a mob that stoned her, beat her, and crushed her with heavy stones, while the authorities did nothing. Others who were accused were tortured, locked up, and shamed in public.​

Or was it? By law, killing people for being witches had stopped. But sometimes people still acted on their own, like in the story of the Rollright Witch.

Witches: A King’s Obsession by Steven Veerapen

“Every 31 October, millions of children across the western world, pointed hats perched on their heads and the straws of theri broomstikcks scrapping along the tround, troop up to stanger’s doors to earn treats,” writes Steven Veerapen in the introduction to his book Witches.

This is the history, he continuous, told through its key cases and personalities, of a centuries-long conflict gought on a spiritual, theological, academic, and legal battleground.

Yet, the research shows that the ‘witch hunts’ take us as close to modern times as 1945. How close to the current day would we get if we continued research?

Steven Veerapen concludes: “Witches — and the occasional evangelica witch-hunter — still walk among us.”

Long ago, a king and his army set out to conquer England. They met a witch on the hill above the village of Long Compton, and she turned them to stone.

So the King is the single King Stone. His knights are called the Whispering Knights, and the King’s men are the stones in the circle.

A tale of witchcraft is part of this place, as are the stones themselves. The village of Long Compton has only 764 people and is over 1000 years old. There are stories of dark magic; in fact, part of the village is known as Witch End.

All the talk about witches might seem like just a story, but it is not. Not long ago, it led to a terrible murder. In the Oxford Journal, Saturday, 25, 1875, at the bottom of page 7, there’s a small article: Murder at Long Compton.

The victim is an old woman named Ann Tennant. She is coming back from the bakery with a loaf of bread when a man named James Haywood runs across the road and stabs her many times with a pitchfork.

He said, I hope she is dead. There are 15 more in the village. I aim to kill them all.

You can dismiss that as the ravings of a madman — even the law said so. The trial of James Hayward for the murder of Ann Tennant was held three months after the inquest, at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, 14th and Wednesday, 15th December 1875. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

But it seems people thought it was normal to kill witches with pitchforks. There is a similar story where a man was found murdered by a pitchfork in a small South Warwickshire village.

Both pitchfork murders are discussed in detail by Dr Louise Fenton, who examined two cases of murder that took place in Warwickshire, just a few miles apart, in Long Compton in 1875 and in Lower Quinton in 1945 in this YouTube video by University of Wolverhampton.

Pitchfork Murders Accusations and Suspicions of Witchcraft in Rural Warwickshire

I started my month-long research into Witchcraft with a few questions that some people might call difficult:

When were the terms’ witch’ and ‘witchcraft’ first used, and why?

The English word “witch” derives from the Old English “wicce” (female) and “wicca” (male), first recorded around the 9th century. The term “witchcraft” appears in English by the 11th–12th centuries. The words originally described people who practiced sorcery or folk magic—sometimes for healing, sometimes for harm. The use of these terms spread as Christian authorities sought to identify, categorize, and condemn practices they saw as pagan or heretical. I got that mainly from the Google search.

Why were witches hunted for centuries across all of Europe?

Witch hunts arose from a mix of religious, social, and political factors:

The Christian Church increasingly associated witchcraft with heresy and the Devil, particularly after the 15th century.

Social tensions (wars, plagues, economic hardship) often led to scapegoating vulnerable individuals, especially women, the elderly, and outsiders.

Legal changes, such as the publication of the witch-hunting manual Malleus Maleficarum (1487), and secular laws made witchcraft a crime punishable by death.

Witch hunts were often used to enforce conformity and suppress dissent in rapidly changing societies. All is extensively covered in the book Witches: A King’s Obsession by Steven Veerapen

Do all European countries share the history of witchcraft? Most European countries experienced witch hunts, but the intensity and timing varied:

Central Europe (Germany, Switzerland, France) saw the most brutal and frequent persecutions between the 15th and 17th centuries.

In Britain and Scandinavia, witch hunts were also severe but peaked at different times.

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain, Portugal) had fewer executions, partly due to stricter legal standards and the Inquisition’s skepticism toward mass hysteria.

Eastern European regions were affected, but often later and less intensely.

No country was entirely untouched, but the scale and social dynamics differed widely. All is extensively covered in the book Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials by Marion Gibson

When did the church stop prosecuting and murdering witches?

Witch trials and executions declined sharply across Europe in the late 17th and early 18th centuries:

The last major witch trials occurred in the late 1600s (e.g., Salem in 1692, Scotland’s last execution in 1727).

The Catholic Church and most Protestant churches gradually abandoned witch prosecutions as Enlightenment thinking spread, skepticism grew, and legal reforms took hold.

By the mid-18th century, witchcraft was no longer prosecuted as a capital crime in most European countries.

After reading several books and watching many hours of documentaries, I am coming to a conclusion, but I still have questions. Some of these questions keep me interested and fascinated by the topic. In the future, when I revisit this topic, I will draw on the places I mentioned, such as Pendle Hill, Edinburgh, Warwick, and many others. And begin reading my next TBR on the topic, such as Stacy Schiff's The Witches, which I picked up during my recent bookshop visit.