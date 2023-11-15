If you're anything like me – and let's face it, if you're reading this, you probably are – any burnout tests will confirm what you already know: you're burned out.

But here's the thing: that burnout? It's not a stop sign. It's a start.

I've got three burnout tests for you, each more delightfully depressing than the last. (Don't worry, we'll get to the hope part soon. Hang in there.)

The HBR Special: Harvard Business Review. Their two-minute burnout checkup is like the fast food of self-assessment – quick, unsatisfying, and leaves you wanting more. But it's a start.

The MindTools Deep Dive: This one's got all the depth of a kiddie pool, but at least it's free. Pro tip: screenshot the questions before you hit your free article limit. You're welcome.

My results from the burnout mini-test

The OG Maslach: For the overachievers among us (you know who you are), there's the Maslach Burnout Inventory. It's the gold standard, but it'll cost you. Because of course it will.

The Results Are In: You're Burned Out.

The Great Escape: Your Action Plan

Take these burnout tests. Revel in your misery for exactly 5 minutes.

Open a new doc.

Start writing. About your job, your dreams, that weird thing your coworker does with their lunch. Anything.

Set up your Substack. Yes, now. I'll wait.

Write your first post. It doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to exist.

Hit publish. Feel the rush of dopamine. This is better than any corporate "job well done" could ever be.

Repeat steps 5-6 until you're ready to tender that resignation.

Next week, we'll dive into the nitty-gritty of actually ending that stress cycle.