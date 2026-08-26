While millions of football fans watched live coverage of the Football World Cup, I browsed my Netflix list and rewatched the documentary FIFA Uncovered.

I don’t care that much about football, which perhaps makes spending the last month reading about FIFA slightly ridiculous. But the four-part documentary left me with questions.

How did an organisation created for the love of the game and to organise international football competitions at the smaller scale become known for bribery and corruption more than the game itself?

And later on, as I was researching the scandals further, another question kept at me:

If journalists had been investigating FIFA for years, why did everything seem to explode at once in 2015?

The documentary led me to two books that approach those questions from completely different directions: David Conn’s The Fall of the House of FIFA and Ken Bensinger’s Red Card.

The Fall of the House of FIFA helped me understand how FIFA got to there. Red Card helped me understand how investigators finally caught up with it.

For me, the documentary was a good starting point but left me wanting to learn more, and it introduced me to journalists I wanted to learn more about and to their work.

What I bookmarked from THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF FIFA by David Conn.

Surprisingly, I did not have to read far before stumbling upon a beautiful and intriguing story.

Chapter 3 takes you to 1904 and tells a tale of how seven European countries, insultingly without England, formed an organisation focused on the good game, playing against each other for no other reason than competition, with little to no financial games, zero business scheming, just pure love for sport. I write insultingly without England, because the English invented the game of football, formed its own governing body —the English FA, fought the idea by announcing that “its council cannot see the advantages of an international federation.”

There are plenty of books about FIFA corruption. Conn gives you something different: the history of the institution itself in an idealistic way that might end up making you interested in football.

Conn is a sharp writer who pulls you into the world of football and the history of sport even when you don’t care that much, which is testament to how well it’s written.

Years after Sepp Blatter had become the face of everything wrong with FIFA, Conn was granted an interview with him over lunch. He writes that he found more to Blatter than the “arch-villain of popular caricature”.

I liked that—Conn’s ability to look beyond and to approach the interview with an open mind. Conn’s book made me think much more about institutions.

Because if corruption survives presidents and committees for generations, eventually you have to ask: is the problem bigger than a handful of names?

What I bookmarked from RED CARD by Ken Bensinger.

Even though both books I am sharing today cover the same topic, Ken Bensinger’s Red Card is a completely different book.

Bensinger reconstructs the criminal investigation that eventually brought FIFA officials before US authorities. Therefore, Red Card reads like a good thriller, or a good detective story.

Bensingers focus is on reconstructing a specific criminal investigation, covering it from the moment the news broke until the book’s publication in 2018. He relies on interviews with FBI agents, IRS investigators, and prosecutors, as well as court records and years of his own reporting.

Red Card changed the timeline in my head. Like a lot of people, I associated the FIFA scandal with the 2015 arrest of multiple officials at a hotel in Zurich. But 2015 wasn’t really the beginning.

Journalists had been investigating FIFA for years. Authorities had been building cases. That distinction is probably the biggest thing I bookmarked from Red Card.

Once I realised how long FIFA had been investigated, I became almost as interested in journalists as I was in FIFA.

One name that kept appearing was Andrew Jennings.

Jennings, who had been investigating corruption in international sports since the 1990s, was banned from attending any FIFA events, mainly due to his not exactly subtle questioning: “Herr Blatter, have you ever taken a bribe?” —blunt and to the point. His books — including FOUL! And The Dirty Game — also report on FIFA.

And this is where I had to stop myself. FIFA is sort of a subject that keeps on giving. It’s often in the news.

BUT WHAT DID THESE TWO BOOKS HELP ME UNDERSTAND?

Before reading them, FIFA corruption existed as one large scandal, a singular event. I thought I knew the story, but I did not understand the story behind it.

Reading Conn alongside Bensinger gave me two halves of that story. They made 2015 look less like the beginning of FIFA’s fall and more like the point at which decades of investigating came to resolution.

In the end, both confirmed the simple truth: institutions don’t become corrupt overnight, and investigations rarely produce outcomes overnight either.

THE QUESTION I STILL HAVE AFTER READING BOTH BOOKS. There was one moment in the FIFA Uncovered documentary that eventually sent me away from corruption and investigations.

It took me to the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. At that time, Argentina was ruled by a military dictatorship, and people were disappearing.

I wanted to know what was happening in Argentina. And that eventually led me to another nonfiction book. But that’s the next bookmark.