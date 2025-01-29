Life often resembles a draft. It’s never quite polished enough. It’s a work in progress. It needs editing, a whole lot of it.

It’s messy. There might be times you feel you want to scrap it and start over. Books and writers who write them are so good at capturing the life on the pages. For the readers, it’s a chance for immersive experiences to escape daily life and peek into different eras, worlds, and mysteries, depending on their reading choices.

Have you ever felt stuck in the middle of your creative draft—both in writing and in life?

Writing is a peculiar kind of work.

As with any other profession, it asks not just for your time and effort. Yet, it also asks for your vulnerability, your imagination, and your ability to persist even when every instinct tells you to stop. ‘Get the real job’, ‘focus on climbing the corporate ladder’, ‘There’s no financial security in writing’, ‘Who do you think wanting to be a writer’....

Negative messages that impose limitations on you come from all directions and from within—it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, stuck, or perpetually "not enough."

On one side, you’re battling external challenges, such as engagement, growth, quality of writing, and interesting inspirations and ideas that resonate with readers. On the other side, you’re battling the internal emotions of insecurities, envy, and an on-and-off desire to quit.

A life is a draft. You can choose to rewrite it. Fix it, even. You can change the tone and language. You can minimise it, make it really simple for yourself, or you can add on and make it significant.

You decide what works. You decide what to cross off, perhaps even replace.

As Verlyn Linkenborg writes in the ‘Several Short Sentences About Writing’: “Every word is optional until it proves to be essential.” Life’s like that, too. We often find ourselves willing to give in and hand over control. But at the centre is you, it’s always been you. You get to call shots.

Yet, calling shots is scary. Each shot comes with consequences. Each shot shifts the direction, and who wants to wander off in the wrong direction when time is so limited?

So, many of us settle. Settle for convenience, comfort, security, and responsibility.

Yet, a life is a draft, and the draft is dynamic. As is the book I’m attempting to write, so is the life.

Dynamic is a good thing. It brings about change, but no one likes change. Yet, it’s the change that pulls you out of the funk, the dip, and some very bad days.

What’s the “draft” in your life that you’re currently working on? How are you editing it?

Drafts is a guide for writers like you: those wrestling with the emotional, creative, and logistical challenges of maintaining a consistent writing and publishing practice.

This book combines personal stories, helpful tips, and insights from conversations with fellow writers to explore the ups and downs we all face. You'll find practical tools to help you get through those challenging “dips”.

It’s about persistence, yes, but also about knowing when to pause, when to pivot, and when to walk away—strategies that are as much about self-care as they are about success.

The idea for this book was born from my own frustrations and discoveries as a ‘writer’, primarily over the past 12 months.

As Jeannine Ouellette writes: “I find that I often teach what I myself most need to learn…”

I've had my fair share of ups and downs when posting on Notes. There are times when it feels like I'm surrounded by silence and wonder if anyone is out there. It's tough dealing with slow subscriber growth, battling imposter syndrome, and questioning whether all my efforts are worth it. But on the brighter side, I've also enjoyed those little moments of joy that come from writing something that truly resonates with me, without needing anyone else’s approval. It's those genuine breakthroughs that make it all worthwhile.

Along the way, I’ve leaned heavily on wisdom from books like Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott, The War of Art by Steven Pressfield, and Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert. These wonderful reads have been good reminders, helping me remember that the creative process is rarely linear and never without struggle.

This book aims to do the same for you. Part memoir, part how-to, and part inspirational guide, Drafts is designed to meet you wherever you are on your writing journey. Whether you’re staring at a blank page, struggling to connect with an audience, or simply questioning whether you’re cut out for this, you’ll find tools and hopefully a pinch of encouragement here to keep going.

Although, I don’t have all the answers, I have the appetite to get them; I am eager to get them for you and me.

What’s the toughest part of writing for you—external feedback or internal self-doubt? How do you deal with it?

Redefining Success

Writing is a personal journey that looks different for everyone. While some people might be driven by the desire for fame, fortune, or a big following, others may find that those things don't matter to them at all. They’re not only elusive but irrelevant. What's important is to have your own definition of what success means to you.

What does success look like for you? Has it changed over time?

What if success were redefined as the ability to sit down and write despite the noise of self-doubt? What if it meant creating something that mattered to you, even if no one else ever saw it?

In a world that often prioritises numbers and metrics, this book encourages you to reconsider what success truly means and how to achieve a sense of fulfilment, even if the graphs fail to reach the break-even point.

Why would that matter? You might ask. Recently, I discovered a book that has been on my bookshelf for years—The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick) by Seth Godin. Last week, after pondering a thousand times whether I should quit and shut down my publication for good, I picked it up to read. I hoped it would distract me, provide some answers, and shift my mindset for one reason or another.

I could relate; I am in the dip. According to Seth Godin, the dip is “the system that was put in place that encourages quitting.” The dip is the sinkhole, a sort of filter in place, and it is the point that makes us quit or persist.

The real trouble is that the dip is not a short moment; it can last for years. Overnight success is an illusion. This is why all the work around your mindset is so vital. Your mind and your heart need to work together, play for the same team, and support you enough to persist through the dip.

There are countless writers who ‘waited’ to get published for years, even decades. Google it.

Harriet Doerr’s debut novel "Stones for Ibarra" was published when she was 74 years old and went on to win the National Book Award. While widely recognised, Mark Twain didn't see major publishing success until he was in his 40s. The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell took 10 years to write. J.R.R. Tolkien was 45 when he started writing “The Lord of the Rings”; it was not published until he was 63. “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger took nearly 5 years to write. “Inception” by Christopher Nolan took him 10 years to write.

These examples show that every writer needs a little patience along the way. We all face our own unique challenges, and sometimes, those rough patches can last for five or even ten years.

To strengthen your muscles, you need stamina, perseverance, motivation, and the determination to push through. However, only a few final minutes of your workout truly matter and make a difference—especially if you can endure and push through the pain.

Many of us stop as soon as things become uncomfortable. No one willingly seeks out pain.

If you are a creative who struggles with imposter syndrome, burnout, and the emotional toll of slow growth, or if you’re like me, juggling creative side projects alongside demanding jobs, you might find a small sliver of consolation in this book.

Throughout this book, I share my own journey as a writer—the missteps, the milestones, and the moments of doubt—alongside research and interviews I’ve conducted with fellow writers. By combining all of the above, including my personal experience, my hope is to offer a resource that feels both relatable and practical.

Each chapter will be released on the last Wednesday of the month. Each chapter will focus on different types of struggle, and I’ll do my best to provide some effective tools so you can take immediate action. From journaling prompts to time-management frameworks that make room for writing, these tools are here to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

While many books out there emphasise productivity, I’ll take a different approach in Drafts, where I’ll focus on the emotional and psychological tools we need to keep our creativity thriving over the long haul. Writing isn’t just about producing work; it’s about building resilience, handling burnout, and truly enjoying the journey.

Writing is hard. Not just because it requires skill or discipline but because it asks you to confront yourself—your fears, your insecurities, ugly feelings of envy and comparison and your deepest desires. It is also a hope, a way of standing strong in a world that can sometimes feel a bit uncaring. It’s also a wonderful way to connect — not just with yourself but with your readers and with all the amazing writers who’ve struggled, persisted, and shared their truths.

Drafts is my attempt to share what I’ve learned and still am learning about this messy, beautiful process. It’s an invitation to keep going, even when the path feels uncertain. Because if there’s one thing I’ve come to believe, it’s this: every draft—no matter how rough—is a step forward.

Thank you for reading. How has your Substack journey been so far? Are you experiencing a dip, enjoying a surge of growth, or developing your own rhythm somewhere in between?

In Chapter 2, which will be published on 26 February, I will explain “the dip” and explore those hard moments when quitting feels like a valuable and reasonably considerable option.

Thank you for reading.

Participating in the Essay Club Challenge worked for me last year; it kept me consistent, so this year, I am repeating what works because why not? Chapter One is part of

: one down, 11 to go. Wish me luck.