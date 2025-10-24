Welcome to Bookmarked —a newsletter that helps you decide what nonfiction to read next— also home to Burning Out Loud, stories and conversations about burnout.

I’ve always turned to books when I’ve needed answers, perspective, or reassurance.

For years, I’ve also been dealing with burnout. Work frustration, exhaustion, and feeling stuck pushed me towards books even more. Nonfiction became a way to better understand the world around me, but also the things I was experiencing myself.

Bookmarked is where that habit continues—my long-term reading project through nonfiction.

Here, I share recommendations across the genres that fascinate me most, including history, investigative nonfiction, cultural criticism, human behaviour and psychology, memoir, social issues, and true crime.

I publish two to three times a month.

Most posts are Bookmarked — nonfiction recommendations, reading notes, and themed reading projects to help you decide what to read next.

Once a month, I publish Burning Out Loud — stories and conversations about burnout, getting better, and the things that push people too far. To give my guests and me space to speak openly, all Burning Out Loud posts are available only to paid subscribers.

I want this newsletter to remain a slow and enjoyable project rather than another deadline or source of pressure. There’s enough pressure already.

I read nonfiction because I never want to stop learning. Through Bookmarked, I share what stays with me. I visit a bookshop every month, which is often the highlight of the month. I love long walks in forests, mountains, and quiet places, and I like taking photos of things most people walk past.

I hope Bookmarked becomes your trusted place for nonfiction worth reading, keeping, and returning to—especially during the moments when we need perspective most.