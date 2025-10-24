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j.e. moyer, LPC's avatar
j.e. moyer, LPC
1d

Check out my psychological memoir. It’s only available on Substack. https://johnmoyermedlpcncc.substack.com/p/the-book-youve-been-waiting-for

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Rory McMahon's avatar
Rory McMahon
1d

I would like you to consider my book.

Check it out at www.rorymcmahonauthor.com.

Thanks,

Rory

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