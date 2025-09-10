Historian and professor of modern history at Cardiff, Mary Heimann, has particular expertise in Czechoslovakia, as she points out on the Cardiff University Website. Her book began as an experiment for her students, a way to encourage them to develop their capacities for historical imagination and empathy. The experiment was fascinating enough for Heimann that she put her life on hold and moved to Prague.

Heimann’s book is a thoroughly researched account of Czechoslovakia, telling the story of the country from its founding in 1918 to the famous peaceful split in 1992—from democracy to Nazi occupation, through Communist rule until the Soviet Union's collapse, and back to democracy.

However, the book is labelled controversial for multiple reasons and was not received well in the Czech Republic, with many perceiving it as “one-sided attack”.

Mary Heimann set out to dispel myths and

“show how intolerant nationalism and an unhelpful sense of victimhood led Czech and Slovak authorities to discriminate against minorities, compete with the Nazis to persecute Jews and Gypsies and pave the way for the Communist police state.”

On the flip side, the Czech edition included a foreword from the Czech Prime Minister, adding the country's credibility.

As a born Slovakian, I found the book fascinating enough to lead me to the path of exploring the history from post-World War II to communist oppression and ultimately to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

I’d give it 7 out of 10—it’s a time-consuming and extensive read. However, I will summarise the key events below.

Czechoslovakia by Mary Heimann

In mid-February this year, I was in London, browsing around in Foyle's, when this book caught my eye. I wondered why I did not know more about the history of the country where I was born. I knew I would circle back to it.

A rich history of twists and turns, marked by power shifts, independence, collapse, subjection, and takeover by surrounding countries. Reading this book felt like returning to the classroom, specifically to the history class, but with more in-depth details of events that were once mentioned in brief.

This book provides a comprehensive account of Czechoslovakia's history, from its inception to its dissolution, when, at a secret meeting, Vaclav Klaus and Vladimir Meciar made a covert decision to split the country.

What the book does not represent is the life in those times, a detailed account of what people were experiencing. For that, we have to dig deeper. Not much is published; you have to search persistently.

Map of Europe from 1918 (photo by vox.com)

Czechoslovakia’s existence as one country could be described as a marriage of convenience. When Austria-Hungary broke up. The Czechs feared the Germans, and the Slovaks feared the Hungarians. Both felt they would be stronger together. But why did the Czechs join with the Slovaks?

Austro-Hungarian nations, 1910, photo by Vox.com

Tomas Masaryk, the first president of Czechoslovakia, often referred to as the father of Independence, was born in Moravia, the border between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk Monument in Hodonin

The equality between Czechs and Slovaks was superficial. 90% of the national income came from Czechs, and with only 9% from Slovaks. Czech dominance in the country is therefore obvious to Slovaks, as it’s a reluctant topic to discuss.

52% of all industry in the entire Habsburg monarchy was located in the Czech territories, as the Czechs were considered the engine of the entire monarchy. On the other hand, Slovakia was an agrarian state with little industry, where many people were uneducated.

According to history, it’s the nation that builds the state. The opposite was the case for Czechoslovakia. The state came first, which was then intended to create a new political Nation. Surprisingly, it was not the Slovaks who were the second-highest population in Czechoslovakia; Germans outnumbered them. (Czechs: 50% Germans: 24% Slovaks: 15%)

On September 30th 1938, the Munich agreement was signed. The agreement, which, according to then British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, would bring peace for a time.

N. Chamberlain’s return from Munich on 30 Sep 1938, photo by Vox.com

In reality, this was the beginning of the partition of Czechoslovakia. Soon after, it collapsed and in its place, the second Czecho-Slovak Republic came into being, though only for a short period: 1938-1939—this time, with the difference of a hyphen, which is more significant than it may seem.

Hitler proposed an ultimatum: The Slovaks must secede from the Czechs or be absorbed into Hungary.

As a result, Slovaks did not remain with their Czech friends; instead, they declared independence on March 14, 1939. The second Czechoslovak Republic ceased to exist, and what the Czechs were trying to prevent has happened. The rest of the Czech lands were absorbed into Germany.

This period is recognised as the first time when Slovaks understood that they did not need the Czechs to live in their own state. In reality, Germany had at the time an interest in Slovakia being an independent state. Jozef Tiso, a priest who headed the Slovak Republic at the time, claimed that this had to be done, or Hungary would absorb Slovakia. To Germany, Slovakia was a ‘puppet state’ implementing the policies of the Third Reich. In reality, Slovakia was dependent on Germany, with no Gestapo or German troops present, yet it acted as an independent state.

After World War II, Slovakia once again joined the Czechs, and Czechoslovakia was reestablished. Slovaks were associated with nazis, and to join the winning side meant joining again with the Czechs.

Slovaks and Czechs became allies and Czechoslovakia was established, but without Carpathian Ukraine, which today is part of Ukraine.

This was the beginning of 45 years of communist Czechoslovakia in 1945. Czechoslovakia struggled to build a united nation, which, according to historians, can be blamed on the lack of history. Prior to 1918, there was only Czech history for over 1000 years. Slovak history is part of the political history of Hungary. Commonalities were hard to find. There were some occasions where unity came through, such as in ports. Czechoslovakia won third place in the 1962 Football World Cup, as well as the European championship in 1976. Czechoslovak pop music, as well as films, TV programs. Both countries had their own language, and both Czechs and Slovaks understood and spoke both languages. [A side note: To this day, I understand and can speak Czech.] Common culture did not lead to one identity. In those times, you’d hear people say I am Czech from Czechoslovakia, the same goes for Slovaks. People did not identify themselves as Czechoslovakians.

Yet, Czechs and Slovaks lived alongside each other as part of one state, two separate nations, sharing culture under the Soviet regime, until 1989, when the Velvet Revolution broke out, which led to the end of Communism. According to history, this is where the differences between the two nations began to show. It started with the hyphen issue.

What should the new independent state be called? Czechoslovak Federative Republic? Or Czecho-Slovak Federative Republic? The hyphen was emphasised by Slovaks, who believed that the hyphen demonstrates the balance between both countries. The third name was suggested, the Czech and Slovak Federative Republic.

The discussion about the future of both countries continued until the 1992 elections. The Czech Federation, represented by Vaclav Klaus. The Slovak Federation represented by Vladimir Meciar.

From the research, it seems that the reason for the split of both countries is this: Slovakia had aspirations of independence. There was a lack of vision for the functioning of both states. Czechs were inclined towards federations where the Slovaks' ideas were strong in establishing their own Government. Two governments within one federation, how would this even work? Vaclav Klaus, according to some accounts, aspired to win the Nobel Peace Prize for the fastest economic reformation, but felt that Slovakia would slow this down.

Timeline of the events in 1992, photo by Vox.com

The elections of both countries, in the summer of 1992, accelerated the split by the events which took place and finalised by the unofficial meeting in the Villa Tugendhat in Brno, between Vaclav Klaus and Vladimir Meciar.

Meeting between Vaclav Klaus and Vladimir Meciar at the Villa Tugendhat in Brno

In January 1993, Czechoslovakia was dissolved.

According to the accounts of those who remember January 1, 1993, Slovaks celebrated, while Czechs were sad. The future of both countries was unclear; what would both countries become as separate entities was unknown. The split, also well-known as Velvet Divorce, was admired by the world, which is used to seeing wars as a result of two countries coming to a separation; the war over the borders and amongst minority groups.

In the 1990s, Slovakia was privatised, which was the primary aim of Vladimir Meciar, primarily to his advantage. The topic that I’d have to research further could become its own monthly theme. But for now, I won’t, as I don’t want to become all too political here on Bookmarked. We might explore the topic of the European Union, which sounds intriguing and historically interesting to explore.

The tension that once existed in 1992 had eased by 1994. Since both countries exists, there is intervention by Slovaks studying in Czech universities. Czechs living in Slovakia. Both countries intervene by both languages. Each side speaks about the other in a highly warm manner. Both sides support each other, especially in ice hockey competitions. There are no extra sanctions imposed on one another. Nothing has changed apart from both states being independent. But it’s not how the nations within both countries view it. The view is that Czechs and Slovaks are brothers and sisters, however cliché this may sound.

The stream of immigration is uneven. There are not many Czechs immigrating to Slovakia. On the other hand, multiple Slovaks study in the Czech Republic; once their studies are done, they remain working in the Czech Republic. By the present day, Slovaks are more familiar with the Czechs' history than vice versa.

Czechs are considered Slovakia's older sibling. It's often regarded as a unique relationship between both countries that goes as far as one of the most popular Czech Prime ministers (2017 to 2021, Andrej Babis, is actually Slovak.

The tradition and courtesy that newly appointed Slovak or Czech presidents head for the first visit to either Bratislava or Prague shows the importance of the political relationship between both countries.

Bridge of the Slovak National Uprising in Bratislava

In 2004, both countries joined the European Union, meaning they have representatives in the European Parliament. Both are also aliases in NATO. It’s often viewed as the vision that both countries had back in 1992, but could not realise, actually came to existence when both countries joined the European Union alongside each other.



The Eurozone is something that’s currently separating Slovakia from the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. [Even with the shared history, Slovakia keeps itself independent by making some questionable decisions. Slovakian Prime Minister Fico attended Chinese President Xi’s Victory Day parade in Beijing, alongside many world leaders, including Putin.]

In 2004, most Slovaks would vote for preference in upholding Czechoslovakia; this is primarily due to the political and economic directions Slovakia took. This, however, changed in 2005 with Slovakia’s ability to join the European Union with the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

Back in 1939, Slovakia felt it did not need the Czechs, and they separated from them after Hitler’s ultimatum. In current times, it’s the Czechs who are realising they did not need Slovaks, one would say, they are better without them. One truth, both countries agreed on today, is that there is no going back to Czechoslovakia because it would not benefit either side for political, economic, or security-related reasons.

Barriers which emerged in 1993 do not exist today, as both countries function with a similar political structure, the same military Alliance, within a single market and single customs area.

I hope you enjoy this short trip into history. I am curious, what historical book did you read recently?

