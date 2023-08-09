In this week's book-inspired experiment, we'll explore ‘day theming’ through the lens of “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman and "Deep Work" by Cal Newport.

Life is short, and there’s the need and desire to accomplish all that’s possible, driving you to work harder, longer, all the time, even the weekends. There’s no shame in it. But why do we always have to take it a step too far?

They say - Monday for brainstorming, Tuesday for drafting, Wednesday for editing, Thursday for networking, Friday for admin tasks. The big promise is so fantastic, yet it sounds too good to be true. Life’s not evolving a leaner straight path, you can fit into a rigid schedule.

What day theming doesn't account for is, for example, the unpredictable nature of creativity. Contrary to what some may say, creativity can't be scheduled like specification down to the last nut and bolt.

You may never get a second chance to capture that burst of inspiration at 10 PM on Thursday or that unexpected interview opportunity during your designated writing day.

As Oliver Burkeman highlights in "Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals," our obsession with squeezing productivity from every moment is ultimately futile. Our finite time might as well be best spent embracing life's natural rhythms.

There are a few reasons why this matters. Cal Newport's "Deep Work" presents a compelling counterpoint. We spend a lot of time dipping into countless productivity techniques. Instead, his suggestion is to place a high value on intentional focus while maintaining flexibility.

You can draw your own conclusion, but in my opinion, the day theming isn't the answer. The sum of your creative potential can't be confined to scheduled blocks.

A handy five-step sequence that can help you embrace creativity more naturally is this:

Give yourself permission to follow inspiration Accept unstructured time as valuable Take walks without immediate "ROI" Create flexible frameworks Trust your creative rhythms

After all, taking time for spontaneous creativity is neither ordinary nor useless. Would you pay the price of rigid scheduling to save a few hours of perceived productivity? The benefit and the reward are clear: richer creative work and more authentic expression.

Answers to those questions and more are here in this simple challenge: Dare to be unproductive. Dare to be spontaneous.

Some of you took me up on the challenge recently when I posted it on notes.

The ideas worth walking away with and bookmarking from both books, by Burkeman and Newport, remind us that meaningful, creative work isn't about optimising every moment—it's about living fully.