Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Scholar's avatar
The Scholar
Dec 18, 2023

I've been using Notion for school for the first time this year and it has been life changing!! Not enough people know about it and I'm glad more people are speaking on it. Implementing a time-blocking system within Notion is something I haven't thought of before. Love the idea and am looking forward to trying it soon :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
Jason's avatar
Jason
Dec 16, 2023

I look forward to trying out Notion, it seems like a really useful tool that I haven't heard of before.

Also really looking forward to seeing what you produce in your next Skillshare class!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture