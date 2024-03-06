Everything Is Predictable by Tom Chivers

This Week’s Read

Everything Is Predictable: How Bayes' Remarkable Theorem Explains the World by Tom Chivers

“Can you predict the future?” Chivers poses questions and, as follow-up examples, demonstrates that, yes, indeed, you can.

Chivers, a science writer, lays out how Bayes’ theorem—a 300‑year‑old mathematical idea affects every aspect of our lives.

Rather than boring us with equations, he shows how Bayesian thinking enhances weather forecasts, medical diagnoses, and even the process of updating our beliefs.

“Bayes had shown that, if you take into account a prior estimate of what that true value is most likely to be, you can use those measurements to make inferences—to make statements about what is likely in the world.”

The book covers history, storytelling, and straight explanation, revealing how probability helps us navigate uncertainty.

“Humans are prediction machines,” Chivers writes, “and Thomas Bayes showed us the maths of how we do it.”

If you enjoyed this series and find benefit in receiving key insights from both known and unknown nonfiction books, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Most Wednesdays, I share one insight from the book I’m reading—something valuable, thoughtful, or just worth pausing for.