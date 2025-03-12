Welcome to this month's edition of 'Favourite Reads.' Here, I hope you'll find a selection of books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. Some of these books may have been on my shelf for months, while others are fresh and recent releases. However, each one stood out for its teachable moments!

As a bonus edition, I am including the interview amazing and thoughful Natasha Scullane recently invited me to. It was fun to be interviewed for a change; we went deep. Natasha’s questions got me thinking hard about how many undealth emotions I carry and that I could should do something about them. If you are interested in knowing a bit more about me, my emotional side, I don’t usually talk about, have a read here.

Here are my Favourite Reads from March:

Let’s start with a book that, after reading a few chapters, became one of my favourites. This book kicked off my tiny obsession with Malcolm Gladwell’s writing. Now, I get a dose each day, whether reading a few pages, listening to his podcast Revisionist History, or digging through the archive of published articles in the New Yorker. (A bit weird? I’d say so!)

Why do some people achieve success while others don’t? Malcolm Gladwell argues that success isn’t just about talent or hard work—it’s about timing, culture, and opportunity. This right there has lifted the weight and unscrewed the lid of all the underdected stress building inside of me for years while trying to put pressure on myself to achieve, thrive, work harder, and ignore burnout and exhaustion. If you ever felt like you’ve not accomplished enough, this book will undo all the doubtful, insecure feelings you have about yourself, undo loserish feelings you’re carrying and let you breathe. Sometimes, you need more than you, your hard work, and your efforts to succeed.

But it’s not all lost. In cases where timing, culture, and opportunities did not play to your defence, Gladwell introduces the famous "10,000-hour rule," suggesting that mastery comes from deliberate practice over time. For a while, you think, ‘ok, so I need to invest 10000 hours’—not entirely! It’s possible, but the success is frickle. Gladwell further explores how upbringing, simple luck, and even birth months are crucial in shaping potential.

Why I Loved It: This book made me rethink what success really means. It’s not just about individual brilliance—it’s about the systems and circumstances that set people up for greatness.

Read this if:

You’re curious about the hidden factors behind success.

You enjoy books that challenge conventional wisdom.

You want to see success as something more than just talent and grit.

Gladwell’s storytelling feels effortless. Outliers is eye-opening, deeply motivating, and soul-southing.

How to find happiness in everyday life? That’s the nudging question, perhaps why I picked up this book.

More success, money, excitement, and more, and more… drives us daily to get out of the warm, cozy beds, poor one or two strong black coffees and face the days. But what if the secret to happiness isn’t in the extraordinary but in the beautifully mundane? Sounds too simple. It is at least worth a try, wouldn’t you say?

Through witty storytelling, this book is refreshing and research-packed. Gray explores why our brains are naturally biased toward dissatisfaction and how the “hedonic treadmill” keeps us perpetually searching for the next big thing.



Why I Loved It: I desperately wanted this book to solve all my problems. I see this was unrealistic now, but it served as a good starting point. Gray’s blend of humor and science reminded me that happiness isn’t something you find later; it’s something you must intentionally generate daily.

Read this if:

You’re tired and want to break free from chasing “bigger and better.”

You love psychology-backed insights that actually feel practical.

You need a reminder that an ordinary life can be an extraordinary one.

This book was unexpectedly comforting and exactly what I needed, so much so, that I wrote the whole post about it.

Some of the greatest literary works were born out of journeys—both literal and metaphorical. This beautifully illustrated book takes you on 35 remarkable trips that inspired authors like Herman Melville (Moby Dick), Agatha Christie (Murder on the Orient Express), and Jack Kerouac (On the Road).

Why It Resonated: It’s a reminder of how deeply places shape our creative endeavors—and how stepping away from the familiar can spark genius. I think I picked this book because I am often dream of decluttering my belongings and going off traveling around Europe.

Read This If:

You’re a lover of literature and travel.

You’re curious about the backstories behind iconic books.

You enjoy beautifully illustrated books.

This one will have you daydreaming about your next adventure—and the stories waiting to be discovered there.

I was a child and an early teen in the 1990s, so this book piqued my instant interest. The promise of the book is clear: “The Naughty Nineties dives deep into the decade that brought us Clinton-Lewinsky, Anita Hill, reality TV, and the rise of the internet-fueled culture wars.”—I mean, how can you not pick it up? This book is a hilarious, scandalous, and insightful time capsule and a great companion for my gym routine and boring drive to work; I picked it up as an audiobook, which was smart. It’s not the shortest book.

Why I Loved It: It’s a roadmap to understanding how the ’90s set the stage for today’s politics and culture and provided a 100% different angle on how I remembered the '90s as a kid. It’s a history lesson you won’t want to put down.

Read this if:

You love cultural history with a side of scandal.

You want to understand how the ’90s shaped today.

You enjoy books that make you gasp, laugh, and rethink everything you thought you knew about a decade.

Have you read any of these books? What stood out to you? Or is there something you’ve been reading lately that I should add to next month’s list?

And if you’re too busy to read books this month, have a shorter read of my tiny therapy with Natasha Scullane.