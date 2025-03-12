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Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
Mar 12, 2025

I also enjoy reading Gladwell's work. Great interview with Natasha as well.

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1 reply by Jana
Elle Beauregard's avatar
Elle Beauregard
Mar 17, 2025

My TBR thanks you for this post ;)

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