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Sophia Wronsky's avatar
Sophia Wronsky
Feb 19, 2025

Rebecca was one of my favorites growing up and I’ve been meaning to return to it! Thank you for sharing — adding a lot of these to my Goodreads. Cat Lady sounds right up my alley!

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Camera & Words
Feb 19, 2025

After re-reading Rebecca last year, I put Daphne du Maurier on my list of authors to read to zero. I just started reading Jamaica Inn. So atmospheric!

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