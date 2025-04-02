Welcome to the edition of Favourite Reads. Today, Orsi Temesvári from Your Own Story shares her answers to my five questions—exploring the books that have inspired and stayed with her. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving a like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

What’s the one book you could read over and over again, and why does it resonate with you so deeply?

I could (and I do) read the Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry over and over again. With every read, I discover a new lesson, a new perspective, or a new layer of depth about what it means to be truly human.

Do you prefer specific genres, like fiction, memoirs, fantasy, or self-help? What draws you to those types of books?

It depends on my mood or the season of life I’m currently in. I mostly read memoirs and self-help, because I love being inspired by real life stories and lived experiences. On the other hand, self-help books give me a great amount of knowledge, new perspectives, and inspiration to step into my own life, to take responsibility for my choices, and figure out what it really means to live.

What’s a book that felt like it was written just for you at a specific moment in your life?

I have many of these. What comes to mind first right now is Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad. This is a beautifully written memoir on isolation, fighting with cancer, and rebuilding life from scratch after trauma.

I read it after a life-changing accident causing a spinal cord injury and leaving me in a wheelchair. Between Two Kingdoms offered me some space to express my feelings about my trauma and to truly understand my fear, helplessness, and anger. I felt understood while reading it and also managed to give myself permission to feel and heal.

What’s the most beautiful or memorable passage you’ve ever read in a book? Could you share it and why it stuck with you?

„We can choose what the horror teaches us. To become bitter in our grief and fear. Hostile. Paralyzed. Or to hold on to the childlike part of us, the lively and curious part, the part that is innocent.”

I read this quote in The Choice: Embrace the Possible by Edith Eva Eger. It stuck with me because it reminded me of our inner strength, and the fact that no matter how difficult the situation is that we face, we always have something to hold onto. We always have a choice to decide how we would like to look at certain difficulty.

If you could gift one book to everyone you know, what would it be, and what makes it special?

I would gift The Choice: Embrace the Possible by Edith Eva Eger. It is special for me because it helped me get through my own trauma and showed me a way to rebuild my life from nothing.

For others it might carry important lessons on the power of the stories we tell ourselves and the fact that no matter how painful or difficult the situation is, we always have a choice to decide how we want to deal with it.

It’s a beautiful combination of stories and lessons for various transitions of life.

Thank you so much, Orsi Temesvári , for sharing your favourite reads with us!

Before you go, can you recall a book that completely shifted your perspective or changed how you see the world? What was it?

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving a like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.