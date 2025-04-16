Welcome to the edition of Favourite Reads. Today, Robin Cangie (she/her) from Creative Letters shares her answers to my five questions—exploring the books that have inspired and stayed with her. If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving a like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.

What’s the one book you could read over and over again, and why does it resonate with you so deeply?

I have read The Lord of the Rings five times, and I’ll probably read it at least five more. I adore the story, characters, peoples, languages, and especially the depth of history and world-building that they all rest on. Tolkien wrote years’ worth of notes that never made it into the final book. He basically invented a language and created a rich lore for an entire world, then wrote a story that takes place at the ending of that world and the birth of a new age. I imagine Middle Earth as a giant iceberg, and The Lord of the Rings, massive tome that it is, is really just the tip of it.

Do you prefer specific genres, like fiction, memoirs, fantasy, or self-help? What draws you to those types of books?

I read almost exclusively fiction—fantasy and paranormal fiction are my favorites. I love romance with an asterisk. I don’t care for contemporary romance or books where the romance is the plot. I prefer a plot-driven story with strong character development and a romantic subplot that serves as a vehicle for characters’ personal growth.

Every once in a while, I also enjoy a good nonfiction history book. More often, I research the historical settings of novels I’m reading just for fun. I’ll have my e-reader in one hand and my phone in the other, switching back and forth as I think of new questions to research.

What’s a book that felt like it was written just for you at a specific moment in your life?

I went through a few answers in my head, but the one that feels most true is Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice. I first read the book in 8th grade. I felt awkward and different and very confused by everything that was happening in my life and body, and I remember feeling so seen by this book! I really identified with the character Claudia, whose internal experience of the world was vastly different from how others perceived and treated her, but I also identified with the main character Louis. His loneliness, his shame and self-loathing, his yearning to belong, and his appreciation for the fragility of human life all deeply resonated with teenage me.

What’s the most beautiful or memorable passage you’ve ever read in a book? Could you share it and why it stuck with you?

There’s a passage from The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry that offers the best description of love I’ve ever encountered. I used it for a reading at my wedding. If an alien from another planet came to me and asked me what love is, I would share this passage with them (not coincidentally, the prince in the story is from another planet!):

What does that mean--'tame'?"

"It is an act too often neglected," said the fox. It means to establish ties."

"'To establish ties'?"

"Just that," said the fox. "To me, you are still nothing more than a little boy who is just like a hundred thousand other little boys. And I have no need of you. And you, on your part, have no need of me. To you, I am nothing more than a fox like a hundred thousand other foxes. But if you tame me, then we shall need each other. To me, you will be unique in all the world. To you, I shall be unique in all the world . . ."

"I am beginning to understand," said the little prince. "There is a flower . . . I think that she has tamed me . . ."

"It is possible," said the fox. "On the Earth one sees all sorts of things."

"Oh, but this is not on the Earth!" said the little prince.

The fox seemed perplexed, and very curious.

"On another planet?"

"Yes."

"Are there hunters on that planet?"

"No."

"Ah, that is interesting! Are there chickens?"

"No."

"Nothing is perfect," sighed the fox.

But he came back to his idea.

"My life is very monotonous," he said. "I hunt chickens; men hunt me. All the chickens are just alike, and all the men are just alike. And, in consequence, I am a little bored. But if you tame me, it will be as if the sun came to shine on my life. I shall know the sound of a step that will be different from all the others. Other steps send me hurrying back underneath the ground. Yours will call me, like music, out of my burrow. And then look: you see the grain-fields down yonder? I do not eat bread. Wheat is of no use to me. The wheat fields have nothing to say to me. And that is sad. But you have hair that is the color of gold. Think how wonderful that will be when you have tamed me! The grain, which is also golden, will bring me back the thought of you. And I shall love to listen to the wind in the wheat . . ."

The fox gazed at the little prince, for a long time.

"Please--tame me!" he said.

If you could gift one book to everyone you know, what would it be, and what makes it special?

I think it would be The Little Prince. This book is right up there with The Lord of the Rings in terms of how much I love it. The story’s brilliance is that it works on multiple levels. The language is simple. You can read it aloud to a young child, and they will understand and enjoy it. I first read it in high school when I was learning about literary criticism, and I loved the juxtaposition of simple language with profound ideas. I return to it as an adult, with all the messy life experience that entails, and I see the author, too, as a messy adult frustrated by the rules and constraints of modernity and how they make it harder for us to connect deeply with each other. I see something new in every reading.

Thank you so much, Robin Cangie (she/her) , for sharing your favourite reads with us!

Before you go, can you recall a book that completely shifted your perspective or changed how you see the world? What was it?

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoy this series, please let me know by leaving a like, comment or subscribe for more conversations like this.