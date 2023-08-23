First-Person Journalism by Martha Nichols

This Week’s Read

First-Person Journalism: A Guide to Writing Personal Nonfiction with Real Impact by Martha Nichols

Nichols, a journalist and teacher, offers a thoughtful handbook on weaving personal experience into reported work without losing rigour or depth. “Self-awareness about our own biases in the starting point for credible nonfiction writing”, she writes.

Rather than treating memoir and journalism as opposing forms, she shows how the two can enrich each other—how a lived moment can sharpen analysis, and how research can lend weight to a personal story. “I know this because” is a powerful statement; she clarifies and dedicates a whole chapter to examining the concept of ‘personal knowing.’ It’s a statement that should follow after you thoroughly examine and answer: “How do I know what I know?”

The book stands out for its mix of practical advice and ethical reflection, urging writers to balance vulnerability with verification. It’s a guide not just to style but to responsibility on the page.

Nichols concludes with the 25 rules of First-person journalism, amongst which is this: ”The process of telling your story is not the same as the end result.”

“Ultimately, having an impact in first-person journalism involves connecting to something larger than yourself.” Nichols writes, “You write about what you think, feel, and observe from your perspective—but you’re responding to the world.”

