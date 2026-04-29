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Cams Campbell's avatar
Cams Campbell
2d

Stalin's Apostles looks right up my street. Thanks for the heads-up.

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Robert McDowell's avatar
Robert McDowell
2d

Yes, Autocracy is a fine read! Also, Margaret Walker's mostly forgotten classic, Jubilee, as well as Eve Miriam's lovely biography of Emma Lazarus.

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