Finally, it’s the end of a busy period at work, and I cannot imagine anything better than spending half of the week in the Lake District. Coming week, for my birthday, I am taking myself to nature, no TV, zero work, long walks, a beautiful national park, waterfalls, a spa and of course a few good books which piqued my interest.

Statecraft: The essential read to understand our world - as featured on The Rest is Politics by Jack Watling

The defence analyst, Dr Jack Watling, reveals the hidden mechanics of the global influence. The book includes an analysis of the Iran Paradox, The Russia-Ukraine Lesson. The Aircraft Carrier Dilemma and the Future of Taiwan.

I have hardly ever been into politics, but I do enjoy understanding how the world works and shifts its powers. A few months back, I enjoyed reading Anne Applebaum’s Autocracy, Inc., and I’m hoping to have a similar experience with State Craft.

The Crown’s Silence: The Hidden History of Slavery and the British Monarchy by Brooke Newman

The untold story of the British royal family’s relationship to slavery from the reign of Elizabeth I to the present—this book sounds scandalous enough to pick up and pack in the mini suitcase for my spring holiday.

The Crown’s silence comes with the promise of exposing the ways in which the British monarchy invested in, expanded, and defended the slave trade for almost three centuries.

A Sicilian Man: Leonardo Sciascia, the Rise of the Mafia and the Struggle for Italy’s Soul by Caroline Moorehead

Back in the 90s, I went on my first holiday abroad, to Sicily. What I remember the most is the fear my mom had taking just me and my sister to southern Italy on her own. Mafia is what she feared. Back then, I was a naive kid; I did not understand that the world is violent, brutal, and corrupt. So, it’s the least to say that this book, as soon as I found it, in a very strange way brought me closer to my mom.

It’s 1986, 471 men and 4 women stood in the largest Mafia trial in Italy’s history. And it took place in Sicily. But the book is not about the trial, it’s centred around Leonardo Sciascia, a known European writer who published the first Mafia novel, The Day of the Owl and spent his life rising against the Mafia, and his thrilling and devastating struggle.

Stalin’s Apostles: The Cambridge Five and the Making of the Soviet Empire by Antonia Senior

I’m not the one to turn down yet another book about history during and leading up to the Second World War.

At Cambridge University in the 1930s, five British men, now known as the Cambridge spies, did more than study; they changed the course of history. By spilling US and British strategy secrets to Stalin, they became directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of thousands of men and women fighting against the Soviet Union. But how does five students turn into war criminals and enemies of the crown? Intriguing, isn’t it?

The author used recently declassified files to tell this thriller-like tale, for which none of the men was ever prosecuted.