Each month, we explore a single nonfiction genre—whether it’s climate, culture, self-improvement, or true crime, this is the place to slow down and explore a topic deeply through books.

I am trying to organise these in some month-related themes, for example, October will be dedicated to true crimes in books in preparation for Halloween.

Here’s the complete list of topics, well, what I have planned so far:

September 2025: Russia-Ukraine Conflict (Including the History of both countries)

October 2025: True crime in books (preparation for the Halloween)

November 2025: Witchcraft? — I’ve not decided yet

December 2025: Personal growth and development

January 2026: Anti-goal setting and anti New Years Resolutions month

February 2026: Climate change

March 2026: Invisible women

If you have hints or ideas you’d like to share, please either pop them in the comments section or email me at jana.substack@gmail.com. Your input is appreciated, and I will, of course, credit you for the idea. Thank you.

If I take on the topic, I go far and deep and read all I can find on the topic.