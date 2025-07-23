Full list of topics I'm planning to research
Learn more about the 'hot' topics through nonfiction books, documentaries and thorough research
Each month, we explore a single nonfiction genre—whether it’s climate, culture, self-improvement, or true crime, this is the place to slow down and explore a topic deeply through books.
I am trying to organise these in some month-related themes, for example, October will be dedicated to true crimes in books in preparation for Halloween.
Here’s the complete list of topics, well, what I have planned so far:
September 2025: Russia-Ukraine Conflict (Including the History of both countries)
October 2025: True crime in books (preparation for the Halloween)
November 2025: Witchcraft? —I’ve not decided yet
December 2025: Personal growth and development
January 2026: Anti-goal setting and anti New Years Resolutions month
February 2026: Climate change
March 2026: Invisible women
If you have hints or ideas you’d like to share, please either pop them in the comments section or email me at jana.substack@gmail.com. Your input is appreciated, and I will, of course, credit you for the idea. Thank you.