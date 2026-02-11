Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

This book has it all: the crime, the injustice, the vigilantism, the voodooism, the writer’s block, alcoholism, the possession and, finally, the end.

The temptation, at first glance, is to connect the theme of this book to some of the cases of fraud or murder for insurance payout from the current times—after all—there are so many.

Instead, it’s part three that stood out to me the most. Part three, called The Writer, is about the struggle to finish the story, to sort out the complicated details of several crimes and court cases happening at different times. Even with all that, there’s a bigger question at the heart of the book that still matters today, even though the events happened in the 1960s and 1970s:

Why do some crimes stay unsolved for years, even when everyone knows who did it? And if the court system does not give justice to the victims, is it a crime to take matters into your own hands?

It’s vigilantism, for sure. The problem with vigilantism is that it takes justice away or stops justice from happening.

If I had to sum up my feelings about Furious Hours in two short sentences, it would be this: I picked up the book wanting to get lost in a true crime story from history, which seemed simple but turned out to be full of mystery. What I got from these 400 pages was more than I expected. Yes, there were murders, victims, lawyers, trials, witnesses, and not just one but two killers, but it was the life, work, and struggle of Harper Lee, which kept her from ever publishing her ‘second book’, that interested me most.

In the middle of 1977, not long after 16-year-old Shirley Ann was found murdered, the scene looked like her car had a flat tyre and she tried to change it, but the tyre was not really flat. She was only a mile from home, so she could have just walked back. After all, how many 16-year-olds would change a tyre by themselves? At 16, Shirley Ann, Maxwell’s adopted daughter, was seen as difficult, but what teenager isn’t, even without a tough start in life?

Her funeral was held just a day before Father’s Day, on Saturday, 18 June 1977, in the chapel of the funeral home in Alexander City. At the end of the service, a man in a green suit pulled out a gun and shot Reverend Maxwell in the head three times. The sound of gunfire shocked the hundreds of people there, and they rushed to get out through the doors and windows. Reverend Maxwell’s murder was no mystery, since three hundred people saw it happen. No one wondered why; everyone guessed the reason, and some even wondered why it had not happened sooner.

Three months later, the man in the green suit, Robert Burns, went on trial. It was not unusual in the American South for a black man to be judged by an all-white jury. He was represented by Tom Radney, the same lawyer who had defended Reverend Maxwell in the insurance fraud cases. Burns pleaded not guilty on the grounds of insanity.

Complicated? Undoubtedly.

But the story does not make you think that Robert Burns lost his mind on that day in June 1977 at Shirley Ann’s funeral. The truth is, before Burns shot him, there had been six unsolved murders, all connected to Reverend Maxwell.

Before the judge sent off the all-white jury to deliberate on the key question, to which answer should be without any reasonable doubt: “Did Robert Lewis Burns unlawfully and with malice aforethought kill Willie J. Maxwell?” Tom Young, prosecutor, noted this: “We are not living in the days of the wild and woolly west. We are living in Alexander City, Alabama, not Lynch City, Alabama.”

Five hours later, the jury gave their decision: “We, the jury, find the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity.” Three hundred people saw the murder, but the killer left the court a free man. Well, not completely free—he had to go for a mental health check at Bryce Hospital because of the insanity claim. Only a few weeks later, he was released, never having to pay for what he did.

Reverend Maxwell was definitely not a holy man. He had a child outside of marriage and cheated on his wife with other women. He was at the centre of not just one but six murders: his first wife, brother, neighbour, second wife, stepdaughter, and cousin, if I recall correctly.

By 1970, the reverend had life insurance policies with almost every company selling insurance in the South. He had insurance on his wife, his mother, his brothers, his aunts, his nieces, his nephews, and the baby daughter he had just made legally his.

The people in Reverend Willie Maxwell’s community believed he was a voodoo priest. It is not surprising, since he was always at the center of these tragedies along the same stretch of highway and was the only one who gained from them. It’s suspicious at the very least, and probably criminal.

In the end, no one in Furious Hours was found guilty of any of the murders, even though there were several murders close together and under suspicious circumstances. It’s a sad story.

The story was not just about a bad trial, a law that did not work, or evil or voodoo practices that happened then, but also about retribution.

“If people would gratify the passion of revenge outside of the law, if the law did not help them, the law has no choice but to satisfy the craving itself, and thus avoid the greater evil of private retribution.”

Imagine you’re the writer trying to piece this puzzle of the mystery and murders together into one nonfiction book?

One Christmas, Harper Lee received a gift from her friends, the Browns: a check to cover year-long expenses, so she could quit her airline job and focus fully on writing whatever she desired. “They wanted to give me a full, fair chance to learn my craft, free from the harassments of a regular job,” she once said of their gesture. That year, Harper Lee wrote a lot, which then became ‘To kill mockingbird’.

Years after her first novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ became a success, Harper Lee thought about writing a nonfiction book. Years before, she had worked with her childhood friend, Truman Capote, on his crime book, In Cold Blood, about the murder of the Clutter family in November 1959. Now she was ready to try it herself.

Capote started working on the four-piece for the New Yorker about the crime, which he intended to turn into a portrait of the victims, as well as a profile of the entire town in which this brutal crime occured in. Harper Lee just handed in her manuscript for The Mockingbird and had no idea what to do next. “She had been thinking about a nonfiction book,” Capote once said, “and wanted to learn my techniques of reportage.”

Lee was familiar with crime and court cases; as a child, she often went to court sessions and, although she did not finish, she studied law.

In Cold Blood became a bestseller. Then it stood at the centre of its own scandal, where it was alleged that Truman Capote had fabricated some of the witness testimony. “It included not just imagined dialogue but invented scenes. One problem was that Capote disdained notebooks and tape recorders, relying instead on his memory, which he insisted was also 20/20—or close to it.”

The last part of the book, The Writer, shows you the life and struggles of Harper Lee. After ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ became a beloved American novel, everyone—from the publisher to the public—expected a second book. That book never came, as we know.

Even now, it is not clear if the struggle to write the book was because the story at the center of Furious Hours was just too complicated. The crimes were clear, but the victims, what happened to them, the people accused, and the trials were hard to sort out.

Investigative journalism often takes a long time, as this New Yorker piece explains. It needs facts, but most of all, it needs patience and not giving up. Usually, these stories are told in order, but this one was not. There were police investigations, criminal trials, civil court cases, and life insurance claims, and they did not all happen at the same time.

Who knows what kept her back from ever finishing her work… ”that didn’t seem to want to be written.”

Perhaps she intended to write the second book for her own enjoyment rather than to satisfy the public. ‘To kill the Mocking bird’, the novel that won the Pulitzer Prize, has also made Harper Lee very wealthy beyond expectations. According to accounts, Harper Lee never sought the spotlight. Casey Cep, a staff writer at The New Yorker, writes in Furious Hours, “To anyone who knew her, that had been obvious for some time. Lee wasn’t just struggling with a second novel; she was struggling with everything.”

In November 2007, she was awarded the Medal of Freedom by George W. Bush.

On 19th February 2016, Harper Lee died near her childhood home on South Alabama Avenue. Her grave stone does not say “Pulitzer Prize Winner” or “Author of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, or “writer”, it simply says Nelle Harper Lee.

And there’s a bigger lesson I think we ought to remember and carry every day:

“Life doesn’t make us. We create our events. Nobody asked us to be born, but while we’re here, we should do the best we can with what we have.” Lee once said.

It’s not what we do for a living, it’s how we live that matters in the end.

Pictures for this gallery as taken from the Furious Hours' Picture section: on the left: the newspaper clippings reporting on the strange life and shocking murder of the Reverend Maxwell, in the middle: Harper Lee writing in her family's law office, on the right: Harper Lee and Truman Capote in New York in 1976

And this is what stood out to me from reading the Furious Hours: what about you? What one thing stood out to you the most?