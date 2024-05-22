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Daria Diaz's avatar
Daria Diaz
May 22, 2024

I'm a health and wellness coach. When I first started my training, I had some doubts about how effective the various coaching techniques you describe would be for my clients. Once I started practicing, I was amazed at the breakthroughs and transformations that can and have occurred. As a result, I'm very much convinced of the benefits of coaching. So much so that I have my own coach because coaches need coaches too.

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