You know the feeling when you discover something that brings you happiness, that kind of joy you used to feel as a kid on Christmas, even? Anticipation, joy and butterflies in the pit of your stomach. That’s how excited I woke up this morning. Yesterday, something unexpected happened. Something I only describe as ‘too exciting’, note that to some it might seem too weird.

I watched Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED talk: We should all be feminists. I know what you’re thinking, at first, I was sceptical. I don’t consider myself a feminist strongly because I don’t believe in ‘boxing’ ourselves into particular identities, life’s too fluid, unpredictable and ever changing to be assigning such high value to categories.

Fast forward some hours, and I have a book on order, eagerly anticipating it so I can read it from cover to cover. But it’s not a book I am recommending to you, it’s that talk. It’s just too insightful and at times too funny to miss, plus it’ll give you a little break from book reading and adding more books to your TBRs.

Enjoy and let me know your thoughts.