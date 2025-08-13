How I found a new book to read and learn more about myself in 30 minutes
TBR lists are always growing but that's the secret joy of being a reader
You know the feeling when you discover something that brings you happiness, that kind of joy you used to feel as a kid on Christmas, even? Anticipation, joy and butterflies in the pit of your stomach. That’s how excited I woke up this morning. Yesterday, something unexpected happened. Something I only describe as ‘too exciting’, note that to some it might seem too weird.
I watched Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED talk: We should all be feminists. I know what you’re thinking, at first, I was sceptical. I don’t consider myself a feminist strongly because I don’t believe in ‘boxing’ ourselves into particular identities, life’s too fluid, unpredictable and ever changing to be assigning such high value to categories.
Fast forward some hours, and I have a book on order, eagerly anticipating it so I can read it from cover to cover. But it’s not a book I am recommending to you, it’s that talk. It’s just too insightful and at times too funny to miss, plus it’ll give you a little break from book reading and adding more books to your TBRs.
Enjoy and let me know your thoughts.
This would be a nice read anyway!
Glad you found and connected with this! I don't think you'll be disappointed with the book. There has been a lot of controversy around Chimamanda and her work in recent years, but she is still one of my favourite authors, and one I frequently recommend.
This New Yorker piece is also a beautiful read - https://www.newyorker.com/culture/personal-history/notes-on-grief