Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1d

Wonderful review, Jana. This would pair well with Errol Morris's documentary about the former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, "The Fog of War." Look like I have another book to add to my tbr list.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bookmarked · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture