Currently Reading

The Bomber Mafia: A Tale of Innovation and Obsession by Malcolm Gladwell

For years, I avoided the news. There was simply no need to invite that kind of negativity into my everyday life. This year is different; I go out of my way to keep up with the news. I guess at 40, I can handle reality head-on, with the brutal stories that come with it. As I was flicking through articles on my break, I read

“The Feb. 28 strike that hit an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab is the deadliest known episode of civilian casualties since the United States and Israel attacked Iran — and no side has yet taken responsibility.”

Hand on heart, with the ignorance I lived with, I have zero knowledge of much that’s happening in the Middle East or in Persian countries. Perhaps you feel the same. I continued reading.

“But a body of evidence assembled by The New York Times … indicates the school building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred at the same time as attacks on an adjacent naval base operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

A PRECISION STRIKE, I thought, how is it possible that precision strikes land at school? If I know anything, it’s that nowadays we fight wars differently than 80 or 100 years ago. It’s done from the air; you’d not see it coming, or you could, but have zero chance to respond. It’s one of the fascinating innovations since second world war. Which reminds me of the book, of course.

Gladwell’s book tells the story of a group of U.S. military strategists who believed wars could be won without mass destruction. Their idea was simple. Instead of destroying entire cities and sending troops into battle grounds, an innovative way of war would be to bomb key infrastructure, such as bridges, factories, and power plants, until the enemy has no other choice but to surrender.

They believed precision bombing would reduce civilian deaths and make war morally acceptable. I know! Stay with me.

Without spoiling the book for you, the idea largely failed. The technology wasn’t precise enough, and commanders like Curtis LeMay resorted to firebombing entire cities such as Tokyo.

The idea is this: no matter the intentions, there’s no such thing as “clean” war. The reality of war is it’s always brutal.

Reality today is closer to making the Bomber Mafia’s dream come true. What they wanted to do is actually possible now. In the 1940s, bombs were dropped over a wide area. Today, the target can be a specific spot, just a few meters wide. The military now uses smart missiles, drones, and satellite targeting—which I only know from a couple of war movies and a few documentaries, so don’t take my word for it.

This should mean that with these weapons, the military should be able to hit one building or even part of a building instead of destroying entire cities. In theory. This is exactly the vision the Bomber Mafia imagined.

In theory, because we shouldn’t be hearing about schools getting hit. But if you look into what ‘precision’ really means, you’ll find that these weapons can still miss by a few meters.

News as such makes you wonder about how precise the precision is.

The news as such, filling today’s newspapers, still reminds us that even with precision weapons, the intelligence gathered can be wrong and civilians may still be killed.

Attacking important buildings still destroys communities, and it’s the civilians, it’s always the civilians who suffer the most.

As Malcolm Gladwell ends his book, noting that technology solves some problems, but moral judgment still matters.