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Jason's avatar
Jason
15h

I’m loving the new direction, it’s always good to follow your heart and do what you enjoy! I will be staying and can’t wait to see what the future brings!

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pythia's thread
8h

German has the same saying about the elephant, only with a mosquito. The exhaustion of turning every pleasure into a monetised project is something I know well. The Greeks had a word for time that isn't for anything, scholē, and it's where our word school comes from, which is a little funny given what school became. Your walks, once the purpose fell away, sound like that kind of time.

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