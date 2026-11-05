Dear bookmarked reader,

I own more books than I could possibly read, but lately I've realised that I spend almost as much time photographing them as I do reading them.

I love reading books, the kind that read like a thriller and you can get through from start to finish in one sitting, like binge-watching but in reading format. I also like reading books that give me a cartoonish light bulb moment, kind of books that teach you something—learning ignites my drive for living. But I can turn every fly into an elephant. Everything I fall passionate about, most of the time, I turn into a project, extra work, something that eventually ends up consuming all of my days, free time and energy. It’s a strange way to be. I often think to myself, if only I aspired to nothing, if only I could sort of do less. The desperate need to turn every activity of mine into a monetised project is exhausting.

This year, I spend a lot of time walking. First I started to walk with purpose, then purpose slowly disappeared and I needed to walk for the sake of walking and moving my body in the fresh air; whether it was sunny or rainy, it did not matter—all that mattered was the simple action of walking with nowhere in particular to go, short, longer walks, slow pace, fast pace, as long as I walked on most days of the week, that’s what mattered.

Then I started to force myself to look around and notice something new on each walk. Often, I walk the same paths, so noticing something I’ve not noticed last time became a challenge—a very welcomed challenge that did not lose its joy. So I kept doing it. I’ve seen the world around me turn green, then again yellow and currently reddish; I’ve seen little ducklings just after they were born, then grow into grown ducks, the same with baby swans.

Each walk I took, I made sure to capture at least one moment, one landscape, one object, whatever it was; it was to remind me what I have seen. Photos are beautiful in that way, capturing a single moment — and it stays with you for as long as you keep it.

I do the same with my monthly trips to the bookshops. I make a point of it to capture every book that catches my attention, one way or another. Whether it is the title, subtitle, or the cover of the book. Whether I recognise the author or discover a new one. I have thousands of images of the books I never read and probably never will. But I love returning to the photographs.

Back to reading, with my obsession to turn everything into a project, I did the same with reading nonfiction until one day I realised, at one of the bookshop visits, that I enjoy taking photos of the books more than reading them. It’s unrealistic to believe you are going to read all the books on your TBR list. My TBR list currently has 611 book titles. I read about 150 of them. Even if I quit my full-time job, I’d probably not be able to read all of them. But I do have photos of all of them and it brings me a strange kind of joy. In my notes on my phone, I have around 100 started articles on the places I want to learn about, research and read all the books I could find on each. But what excites me more about the 100 notes is the idea of visiting places and capturing them in photos.

And that says more about what bookmarked newsletter should be than anything I have written in the past or right now.

I sat and thought about this newsletter more than I thought about anything else. The last three years were amazing but also exhausting. With exhaustion came slower publishing. With slower publishing came unsubscribers and that all takes a toll on a person, but it is also very rewarding. Having a place you create and sharing it with readers is something I would never give up.

Once again, I am reshaping Bookmarked slightly. You will still find book recommendations because books are part of my life as walking is. But I am hardly a good writer. So I am going to share my newsletter through photography. I think there are plenty of amazing newsletters full of well-written, beautiful words by people who have more talent than I have in my book collection. But there are not many photo diary newsletters. Sometimes a photograph is enough.

This is how I describe my new direction for bookmarked:

Bookmarked is a photo diary in newsletter format I’m building a photo diary of places, objects, books and moments I want to remember. Ordinary things make interesting photographs, and there are interesting things everywhere. Plenty of newsletters are full of words, but sometimes a photograph is enough. I take photographs of the things that catch my eye: books, gardens, trees, landscapes, old buildings, interesting objects and everyday moments. Sometimes there’s a story behind a photograph; other times I connect it to a book I read recently; sometimes it’s simply something I wanted to remember. I share a new collection of photographs twice a month, on Thursdays.

I hope you stay with me and remain a reader of this newsletter.

With much love and gratitude,

Jana