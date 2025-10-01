I am a week away from a big, big interview at work — the third round. Without boasting, I am the only one who has been forwarded for the third stage of formal interviews — go me.

I could also be reading. My reading list is ever-growing. Whenever I chip away at my current TBR, another ten books get added to it. It’s a battle, you could say, but in fact I enjoy it.

Not this September. Instead of focusing on what needs my attention, I am binge-watching Mindhunter (on Netflix).

On my recent bookshop trip, I found the book on which the series is based. I added it to my pile and started reading it alongside watching the TV series. Have you ever done that?

For those who did not watch the TV series or read the book, it’s a fascinating story of how FBI profiling evolved. The psychology and persistent hard work that went into creating this type of special unit. But let’s get to the point of the email.

I need your advice.

Over the past months, posting regularly once a week was a strain. Reading and writing quality pieces about the books is consuming if you work full-time. I know you know that, you are probably in the same place. Therefore, I have been considering changing my publishing to twice a month. This would include one post featuring the book I am currently reading and a full-on reads recommendation post on the specific topic of the month (similar to September’s post focusing on the Russia-Ukraine conflict). My current topic choices I’ve been considering are something like this (but this is not a final list, so any suggestions from you are welcome):

September 2025: Russia-Ukraine Conflict (Including the History of both countries)

October 2025: True crime in books (preparation for the Halloween)

November 2025: Climate change

December 2025: (History of) Witchcraft? — I’ve not decided yet

January 2026: Personal growth and development

February 2026: Volcanos

March 2026: Invisible women

Journalists silenced for exposing the truths

For the paid subscribers, I have something else in mind.

As I am reading, I am coming across hidden gems, the facts which are not at the centre of the book (yet they could be), sort of ideas, teaching that deserves to be spread and shared. Very often, these ‘footnotes’ help me change my mindset about how I approach certain situations, or they are simply interesting facts that deserve further research. Many of these might help us change our perspective (or attitude) and work on the relationship between what we think we should do and the daily demands. I am thinking of calling this series “From the footnotes”.

My aim was never to recommend only books to you; the core idea of the bookmark is the learning aspect. How do we connect what we read to our lives and make some aspects easier to handle, ultimately leading to a better quality of life?

I’d love your feedback on a couple of things to make this newsletter even better for you. Firstly, could you please take a vote on the two questions I have for you:

Some of you have decided to support my work by upgrading to the paid version (THANK YOU). My upgrade offer is unclear until I started finding the footnotes, which excited me, and I thought —these might interest you, too. So the second question is about my paid offer:

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts! Your feedback really helps me shape this newsletter for you. See you next week when we start with the October Halloween theme — true crime in nonfiction. First up are the ‘ghost’ stories, poltergeists, and “the ghost craze” period, which occurred during post-war times.