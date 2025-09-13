Luke Harding, a British journalist and foreign correspondent for the Guardian, was based in Russia until he was banned from entering Russia in 2022. He often pursued topics which were regarded as taboo, such as the murder of Alexander Litvinenko. Invasion delivers exactly what the title says. The story begins the night before the official invasion starts on 24th February 2022. Chapters two and three are dedicated to each leader and present the background as well as the ideologies that drive both leaders into the spotlight.

You might think that you could collect the conflict facts piece by piece by watching numerous news outlets without reading the book. You’d be wrong. Harding includes records of interviews with multiple representatives, soldiers and even civilians (often on both sides), providing a full account of what life is like in both Russia and Ukraine in the present day, whilst it continues.

What I appreciated most about the book is the portrayal of both sides. As many stand in solidarity with Ukraine, to fully understand the facts of this conflict, you need to be open to hearing and attempting to understand both sides.

For me, this book is 10/10, it met my expectations precisely, by listing the key timeline of the conflict I kept avoiding from the news outlets.

Invasion by Luke Harding

Suppose you don’t feel like reading the whole book or don’t have time for it, yet you’d like to learn the key facts of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as historical accounts. In that case, you can upgrade and read my bookmarks, full historical summary and my personal commentary.