I don’t know about you, but I am a serial browser for the new books. Any recommendations for posts, videos, or articles out there—chances are, I've read them and picked up a title or two.

Every so often, hand on heart, it’s more like once a week, I check The New Yorker’s ‘The Best Books We Read This Week’ section, nonfiction in particular and walk away with a title or two. And I do the same with The New York Times’ book review, and so on..

To find the books to read is easy. Finding enough time to read all the books you and I want to read is a daunting challenge.

It’s a challenge that won’t be overcome anytime soon, which brings me to the sole reason for this post and a brief explanation of how I already know what I’ll be reading in 2026.

I always have my TBR list ready, listing all the books I'm reading, along with the month in which I plan to read them. I go as far as to break the reading plan into individual weeks. There are times when a new book appears on my radar, has been recommended, or I don’t feel like reading the book I have ‘scheduled’. So I move it down and down again in the year until the book eventually drops off onto the following year’s TBR.

This is my current TBR pile for the upcoming year.

