Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jøsé Rizzo's avatar
Jøsé Rizzo
Jul 19

This is weird in the best possible way and I love it. Go you bookworm! Committing to a TBR plan down to the week really brings your ambition to life and shows your dedication. It takes visualization to tangible level!

Are there any titles of the years that you keep coming back to year after year?

I live in Denmark atm, where the surf is.... lacking. Let's say, lacking. Being in the water is still a blessing, but I moved here from the Pacific side Mexico. I kitesurf now instead to scratch the itch (and avoid the twitch), which means I revisit passages rom William Finnegan's Barbarian Days multiple times a year. It takes me back.

Thanks for sharing your 2026 list and an insight into your fabulously weird creature comforts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liza Debevec's avatar
Liza Debevec
Jul 11

Wow, this is quite impressive. I recently wrote a post about my bookshelves and the fact that I realised I have over 160 books that I have not read (and I just read 12 books in 2 weeks on holiday, so I am really putting in the work), but the rest of the year, I manage about 1 book per week, which means I will be reading what I have until mid 2028. And that does not take into the account the fact that I have my eye on at least 20 or so new books or books that are coming out in the next couple of months (I blame Substack and all the amazing writers here who keep publishing new books).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture