Welcome to Issue #1 of the Bookmarked!

This monthly reminder to sip, read and relax with top-of-the-mind books, podcasts, and TV series recommendations + recap. It’s what I’ve been enjoying and think you might do, too.

So, without further introductions, let’s jump right to it.

The book that’ll make you rethink your “potential.”

Grant explores: Do you have to be born with a talent to achieve success? Spoiler–Nope.

This is a book summary through my lens — my take on one of my favourite books of this year. You can read the full summary.

PODCASTS: “Active Voice” and “Work Life”

"Active Voice" —It's like eavesdropping on the cool kids' table of Substack. You can listen from successful fellow Substackars such as Cheryl Strayed's Dear Sugar, Richard Hanania, The Corners by Nadia Bolz-Weber , Alison Roman from a newsletter, and many, many others.

These are all great to listen to, but I suggest you pick out this one from the list: Jessica Reed Kraus goes where gossip reporters fear to tread.

Her publication House Inhabit brings in the trending water cooler gossip, conspiracy theories, and lifestyle highlights on pop culture. I do not cover this topic here in the Bookmarked newsletter, yet I urge you to listen to this particular episode to get inspired.

Jessica Reed Kraus could be any of us. Mom of four with 317k readers tuning in for the latest gossip.

“Kraus was raised middle-class in the Los Angeles suburb of Corona. After getting a bachelor’s degree in English from California State University, Fullerton, she intended to pursue teaching. By 2011, they had three sons—a fourth came later—and Kraus started lifestyle blogging, mostly about her family and home.”

As her kids grew to protect their privacy, she redirected toward covering the trending political and Hollywood scandals, such as Britney Spears’s conservatorship, Deep Vs Heard, Ghislaine Maxwell and many others.

You might not be into Hollywood gossip and trending scandals, but her writing is worth following.

“Work Life” by TED and Adam Grant

The episode on overcoming insecurities as a writer is your homework for this week.

TV series on Prime: The Devil’s Hour series

Because sometimes you need to escape into a world where the biggest problem isn't your quarterly performance review or zero words for the Wednesday article. This British psychological thriller will have you up late—which is fine, I hope.

Essay

Here are my two recent essays.

Substack round-up

Happy Anniversary to This by Cheryl Strayed's Dear Sugar

Cheryl Strayed responses to a reader navigating very dark moments asking her for a different perspective.

How do I fight my way out of this darkness, Sugar? This one will have you in tears. Beautiful. Tearful. Comforting.

How to Become More Likable Using 9 Techniques From the World’s Most Charismatic People by The Profile

Like Polina Pompliano from Profile, where she profiles successful people, I share the same passion for stories of success and fall. She believes, “ Everyone has a story, and we can all learn a lesson or two from the world's most exceptional.” It is sort of ‘how they did it"‘, or ‘how they do it’ type of covering, and I love it. Her most recent, How to Become More Likeable Using 9 Techniques, is an eye-opener and very teachable.

Courtney Waters from The Thursday List offers a great round-up in A thank you and a short retrospective

Courtney offers an evergreen reminder of “how our time and attention are our most precious commodities”

Karen Bussen from La Flâneuse with Karen Bussen takes you on a trip to France every time she publishes.

I’ve loved France ever since I was 13 and read a novel based in Marseille. For the years that have passed since then, I cannot remember the title. I am sorry, but in my defence, it’s been almost 30 years…Thanks to Karen, I get to experience France virtually every time she hits the publish button.

Lexie Adape from Habit Owner, This Is To The Woman Who Was Young In The 1990s

I keep this one saved. It had me nodding in agreement all the way through.

That is your Sunday read. I hope you enjoyed this format. If not, let me know. Thank you for reading, always.