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Lexie Adape's avatar
Lexie Adape
Jun 23, 2024

Jana, thank you so much for the mention - I've seen it only now.

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1 reply by Jana
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Jana
Jun 9, 2024

You’re most welcome! I truly enjoy The Thursday list 📝💕

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