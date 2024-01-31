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Jason's avatar
Jason
Feb 1, 2024

I look forward to reading your future work as TheWeeklyDo and to see what you have to share with burnout and mental health. I think it is something everyone struggles with and often times think they should just push through which isn’t a sustainable or healthy solution

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The Scholar
Feb 2, 2024

From personal experience, I end up being more productive after taking a day off from work. It rejuvenates me and gives me newfound motivation making me excited to work again. Taking breaks is one of the more underrated and counterintuitive, productivity methods :)

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