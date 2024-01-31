I used to be that person, religiously tracking my word count, setting unrealistic daily goals, and beating myself up when I didn't meet them. Spoiler alert: It's a fantastic recipe for writer's block and burnout. As Alex Soojung-Kim Pang notes in "Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less," rest isn't a luxury—it's a necessity for peak performance.

Productive Writer

Here's something they don't tell you in those "Quit Your Job to Write Full-Time!" webinars: Sometimes, the most valuable thing you can do for your writing is absolutely nothing. Shocking, I know. Jenny Odell, in her book "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy," champions the art of disconnecting from the constant demands of modern life to reclaim our attention and creativity.

But think about it: When was the last time you had a brilliant idea while staring at a blank Google Doc, willing the words to appear? Never, right? It's always in the shower, on a walk, or while mindlessly stirring your coffee for the fifteenth time.

Julia Cameron calls these moments "artist dates" in her seminal work "The Artist's Way," encouraging us to engage in activities that refill our creative well.

Yet we feel guilty for these moments of "unproductivity." We've internalised the idea that if we're not actively typing, we're not really working. Celeste Headlee, in "Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving," explores how our obsession with constant productivity actually hinders our ability to live fulfilling lives.

It's time to unlearn that corporate BS.

Permission to Do Nothing (Yes, Really)

So here's your first step in transitioning: Schedule time to do nothing. I'm serious. Block off an hour in your calendar labeled "Absolutely Nothing." As Jenny Odell suggests, resist the pressure to always be "on" and allow yourself the space to just be.

No brainstorming. No networking. Not even Notes. No "productive" procrastination like reorganising your Notion workspace for the millionth time. Just... exist.

You're a writer now, and writers need space for their minds to wander. Alex Soojung-Kim Pang emphasises that deliberate rest is not idleness but an essential part of working well.

Here's your new plan:

Your worth as a writer isn't measured in words per minute. Sometimes, staring out the window is the work. Trust the process. Julia Cameron reminds us that creativity requires patience and self-compassion.

Some days, the words will flow. Other days, it's like squeezing blood from a stone. Both are normal. Both are necessary. Embrace the ebb and flow as Celeste Headlee advises, understanding that overextending yourself won't yield better results.

Give yourself permission to go deep, even if it means posting less frequently.

Just because you can work anytime doesn't mean you should. Set office hours for yourself and stick to them. Alex Soojung-Kim Pang points out that boundaries are crucial for sustaining long-term productivity and creativity.

Your homework if you like:

Schedule that "do nothing" time. Seriously. Do it now. I'll wait.

Write down three ways your current definition of "productivity". How can you reframe them? Use insights from "How to Do Nothing" and "Do Nothing" to shift your perspective.

Share a small win in the comments. Let's celebrate each other's journeys, no matter how meandering they might seem.

Until next week, may your coffee be strong, your impostor syndrome be weak, and your writing be delightfully, rebelliously unproductive.