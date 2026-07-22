In a week, Bookmarked will celebrate three years. Since the very first post, this newsletter has gone through multiple iterations, yet I always come back to the same things: books, documentaries, and podcasts. But, as with all birthdays and milestones, it’s a good time to reflect. I want Bookmarked to be a joyful experience for me—and for you, of course.

Over the past few months, I’ve thought about shutting it down. For a day or two, I convince myself I will, and then I come back to it. I realised I need this newsletter. It’s my hobby.

I love reading about a story and then trying to understand what was happening at the time. Other times, I read less and spend evenings watching documentaries (me, sofa and far too many snacks). And on most days, I have earbuds in my ears listening to podcasts. This summer, I’m catching up on as many episodes of Diabolical Lies as I can.

Here’s how I work, and how I imagine my articles following the same pattern going forward. There will be two types of posts.

The first will focus on investigative nonfiction and investigative journalism—books that uncover social issues, crime, and the pursuit of justice.

For example: Yellow Bird by Sierra Crane Murdoch, Cobalt Red by Siddharth Kara, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott, and Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy by David Zucchino. These are just a few of the books currently on my radar. You can find the full list here.

These posts will be about exceptional works of journalism and my personal fascination with the reporting behind them.

This is why Bookmarked isn’t only about books. Many of the best investigations today are told through documentaries and podcasts rather than books, so they naturally fit in this newsletter.

The second type of post will bring together my interest in history, memoirs, and current events.

For example, I might take a memoir as the starting point. To really understand it, I need to understand the world it takes place in—the history, the culture, the social issues, and the events shaping the story. That wider context is more about learning and the joy of learning.

What do you think? Does that sound like an interesting newsletter?

Realistically, I can only publish twice a month, especially if I want every article to be the best quality I can make it.

I’d also like us to have more personal and regular interactions through the chat, where we can discuss new books, documentaries, and podcasts.

I’ve opened the chat today with the new nonfiction books that caught my attention this summer. I hope you’ll enjoy it and join the conversation if you have a few minutes.

The plan is to open the chat during the weeks I’m not publishing a full post. It’ll be a place for us to catch up and see what everyone has been reading, watching, and listening to.

That’s all. See you next week with a full long-form post after a month – this one is about football, as it’s dominated the news in recent months.