bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saima Ahmed's avatar
Saima Ahmed
3d

Missed you too Jana! Hope you are doing well 😊✨

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana and others
Deidre Woollard's avatar
Deidre Woollard
3d

I’m glad you will keep publishing! On Courage is on my list too, I saw Julia Angwin at a conference earlier this summer. I didn’t know she’s got a lawsuit where’s she’s taking on AI usage of her writing style. She’s a force!

I read 1873 earlier this summer. Liaquat Ahamed has this ability to take a moment in time and then expand it out, connecting all of these elements and making it about much more than just the historical story.

There are surveys that say women don’t read a lot of nonfiction, we have to buck the odds 😀

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bookmarked · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture