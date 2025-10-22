One guaranteed way to get excited about Halloween is to read books about murders.. (Un)Fortunately, I am among the women who enjoy true crime—I shall write about that soon, as I have read a fantastic book that explains my fascination with this darkest interest of humans, particularly women, according to statistics.

As a side note, Halloween is not something we celebrate in Slovakia—I know, bummer! We tend to celebrate a day after 1st November as the Day of the Souls; other countries call it the Day of the Dead. So basically, it’s similar to Halloween.

But instead of trick-or-treating, we light candles and remember those who are no longer with us. You usually take a trip to the cemetery—I don’t. I normally light up a candle for my mom and another candle for my dad. So far, that’s the only dead I want to remember.

1. The Supernatural Lens — Understanding Fear and Obsession

Set in the 1930s in London. A bizarre story right from the outset. Even if you did not pick up the book (but on the contrary, I recommend you do this October), you can find a handful of facts surrounding Alma Fielding and her ‘haunting’ encounters. An example of this is her ability to manifest objects. Seriously. I did just say that. This might have been the point I would shut the book and place it on the bookshelf, yet it was too intriguing to give up now.

I couldn’t imagine where this story was going. What probably helped is not knowing anything about the story whilst reading the book. I recommend that you refrain from researching the story until after you’ve read the book. Then you’re in for a treat.

A book has left me with some questions, though. Why London again? Another famous, highly publicised poltergeist encounter occurred in Enfield, a suburb of London, several decades later.

And then there’s a question of ‘ghost craze’ culture that emerged after the First World War and again after the Second World War. Why London again, it reminds me of the movie I once watched about Enfield haunting, set in August 1977. It makes me wonder why there was a ‘ghost craze’ in London between the 1930s and the late 1970s. (It’s something worth exploring, so hold that thought.)

Ghost sightings and poltergeist encounters were not exclusive to London; “Borley Rectory has long been viewed as the most haunted house in the country”, with the earliest ghost appearances dating back to 1863, only a year after it was built. And then there’s The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall in Norfolk, England, captured on the photograph by Captain Hubert C. Provand and published in Country Life magazine in 1936. You can view a photograph on the Wikipedia page here.

Years back, I visited Warwick Castle, which has its fair share of ghost stories still told to this day, from the legend of the Fulke Greville haunting to 2016, when a visitor snapped a ghostly figure by the window in the Kenilworth bedroom. It gives me chills just as I write this.

To get a sense of ghost stories, I don’t have to travel far. Lydiard House is to be haunted by “Sir John St John, who after living a life beset by tragedy now roams the house, with some recording sightings of him floating through the Morning Room and even resting against the fireplace.”

The park surrounding the Lydiard house, which I visit once a month for a leisurely walk with my friend, is known as one of the most haunted places in Swindon. I’ve been capturing the area across the seasons and spotted nothing apart from beautiful nature. That’s not to say ghost stories are not true.

You can imagine Lydiard at night time being kinda spooky

I happen to be a believer in the spiritual world when I was woken by the sense of someone being in the room with me in January 2003. It’s something I don’t talk about for obvious reasons, but it left a strong sense of conviction in me, and since that day, I don’t doubt ghost stories. I am sceptical, but I don’t deny it. How about you?

Why was there a ‘ghost craze’ in London between the 1930s and the late 1970s?

The ghost craze was not exclusive to London or Britain; most of the world got caught in fascination with ghosts, spirituality and poltergeists.

From the book, Chasing the Dark, you’d only expect the selection of the most frightening encounters with spirits and poltergeists. In reality, the book is a good source of understanding the cultural shifts pushing ‘the ghost craze’.

What fascinates and excites me, in my own strange way, is that I can read a book that opens the door to a topic, leading me to hours of research, and at the end, I know something I did not know before.

Learning something new is my meaning to life. I know often we are searching for the big purpose in life, but I don’t. I mean, not anymore. I have found joy in small things — like rabbit-holing through topics I knew almost nothing about and coming out on the other side with some interesting facts I can share with my friends on Friday afternoon walks. Call me Neird. I don’t mind.

It’s precisely what happened this month. In the tribute and anticipation of halloween, I went out and picked up two books on ghosts and supernatural powers…leading to two books that openned the door to crazy (only slight judgement on my part) world of supernatural stories, fake and unexplained, twists and fascinating work of many (I might add some highly regarded people in their industries) who let themselve be fascinated by the topic to pursue it in depths.

Look beyond your walls and desk, and you uncover ghost stories surrounding you. And I only scratch the surface. Britain, with its vast history, is full of such stories.

Next on my reading list:

These books show how fear, folklore, and the unexplained have long influenced our behaviours, especially when cultural narratives lay the groundwork, as we have seen with the ‘ghost-crazed’ era before and between both World Wars. Spirituality is, after all, about the desire to connect with the loved ones we lost and miss dearly.

2. True Crime and Historical Investigation (Fear & Society)

Only after reading a few pages, I found this book to be one of my favourites. I love the type of storytelling that draws you into the middle of the story, only to drag you back to the beginning with an unexpected twist. And the twist is how this book begins, it grabs you so firmly you don’t want to let go, and you most certainly don’t want to put the book down.

It probably helps if you don’t know much about the crime committed at 10 Rillington Place between 1943 and 1953, when convicted serial killer John Christie was living there. I certainly did not.

The five has been sitting on my TBR list for a long time—I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to pick it up and immerse myself in the story that one way or another, I am sure everyone knows. The murders which took place between August to November in 1888, in the Whitechapel section of the East End of London. Most of us have heard the name Jack the Ripper, the murderer whose identity was never uncovered and who never paid for his crimes.

Yet, there aren’t many books or documentaries telling us stories of his victims, apart from The Five.

Chapter by chapter, you get to know the lives, hardships and struggles of Polly, Annie, Elizabeth, Kate and Mary Jane. The Five is more women’s social history than it is anything else. All these women were victims of Victorian moral and social attitudes long before they were victims of Jack the Ripper, who barely gets mentioned in the book, which I appreciated.

Following the disappearance of Belle Elmore in the 1910s, and the subsequent discovery of her remains in London’s cellar. This story features the scariest stories of all, the betrayal of the one you thought you’d spend your whole life with.

Again, Hallie Rubenhold places the lives of those involved in the centre of the story, not the murder—I appreciate this approach. Each chapter invites you into the story of the characters involved, including the social setting and historical events that occur alongside the central story.

Next on my reading list:

These books explore historical true crimes through rigorous investigation, revealing media sensations, societal biases, gender vulnerability and chaos.

I’d love to hear from you — what do you think?

Have you ever read a book that made you question your beliefs about ghosts, spirituality, or fate? Why do you think women, in particular, are drawn to true crime stories? Which do you find more haunting — what can’t be explained, or what can? What’s your favourite ghost or true crime book — and why does it stay with you? Have you ever visited a place said to be haunted? What did you feel?

