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The Scholar's avatar
The Scholar
Jan 22, 2024

The first time I heard of the Kaizen technique and already looking forward to implementing it in my routine. People often think of big improvements, but it's the little ones that make the big differences. Thank you for sharing :)

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Vicki Lesley's avatar
Vicki Lesley
Oct 30, 2024

So interesting! I like the idea of incremental improvements but you're probably right that - just as pulling off a sticking plaster bit by bit might feel easier but isn't the actually the most painless option - in work/writing life a bigger, bolder approach probably does achieve more.

Before your post I only knew of Kaizen from this band... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcmT2Ma5Ado

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