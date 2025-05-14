Since it was released in mid-March, a lot has been said about this book, so I had to read it. Did you read it? I’m interested. What did you take away?

But before we get into a discussion about the Careless People, let’s talk about Facebook. Personally, there’s not much to say. I don’t use it. I have a Facebook account with approximately 200 Facebook friends, mainly built up with people I know from my school, hometown and my current workplace. My last update is the announcement that I’d be attending the Linkin Park concert at the O2 London—no one knew this was the last chance to see Chester Benningfield performing live.

As always, I am going off the topic.

Let’s get back to the book.

To thoroughly prepare for today's discussion post, I’ve done my research. I read the book from cover to cover and listened to it in full in case I missed something. I highlighted sections that resonated and took notes where some ideas sparkled in my mind.

I’ve also watched many interviews with the author , which summed up many late nights of me falling asleep on the sofa watching and thinking about careless people.

The research led me to spend more time thinking about Facebook and Silicon Valley than intended and led me to a couple of more books, such as The power of one by Frances Haugen and Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber by Susan Fowler. This put me significantly behind on my monthly reading list, so I am ready to end the Facebook topic right here.

Sarah Winn-Williams, who worked at Facebook from 2011 to 2017, offers one explosive gossip after another. Let’s remember this is one person’s account of how Facebook operates.

She recounts the fascinating stories of her time at Facebook with an aim not to entertain to blow the whistle at events most of us would be oblivious to unless politics is your thing.

“This is the first time I’ve refused to do something they’ve asked, and it’s a clarifying lesson. I can see my bosses a little more clearly. And now I understand more about how they see me. It’s an uncomfortable realisation of how little they care, these people I’m with for sixty, seventy, eighty hours a week. I talked myself out of any drastic action like quitting and finding a job somewhere else.”

I guess it has a lot to do with what I am experiencing in my own workplace, but I could relate to especially this sentence: “now I understand more about how they see me”. When that happens at work, someone flicks the switch for you and you can not go back and unseen the things you have seen and came to know. It stills gives me the chills.

As I was reading the book, I noticed that it was not the Facebook I was interested in; it was the ‘toxic’ work culture.



I wonder if you had the same experience?