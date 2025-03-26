Bookmarked

Mar 27

Coffee IV and go!

Mar 26

Jana, this is such a delightful topic! I have to admit, my morning coffee routine is practically sacred. It's not just about the caffeine, you know? It's the whole process: grinding the beans, the smell as it brews, the first sip... it sets the tone for my entire day. I love what you said about rituals giving us a sense of control. In a world that often feels chaotic, that little bit of control over my morning ritual makes a huge difference. It's like I'm telling myself, "Okay, I've got this. I can handle whatever comes my way." And sometimes, that's all you need. It’s a bit funny how something as simple as making coffee can be so profound, but I guess that’s the magic of rituals, right?

I haven't read this book, but I will now!

