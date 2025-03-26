Have you noticed that doing small things in the same way every day makes you feel calmer?

The Ritual Effect dives into the science of rituals. It is quite impressive that someone can write 393 pages on the topic of rituals, isn't it? Michael Norton’s book covers everything you can think of or not about rituals—those small, intentional actions we perform regularly—and how they shape our lives, emotions, and even decision-making. Unlike habits, which we often do on autopilot, rituals carry meaning. One of the key benefits and gravitating forces is that they help us feel more in control.

Think about the rituals in your own life:

The way you always make your coffee the same way each morning

The candle you light before writing.

Of course, there are mixed opinions about the book, with some asking: Are rituals really that powerful? And Aren’t these just superstitions dressed up as science?

Norton provides compelling research on how to design them to work in our favour.

One of my favorite insights from the book is this:

"When we create rituals, we’re not just adding structure to our lives; we’re giving ourselves a sense of agency in a world that often feels beyond our control."

The book is divided into sections that explore personal rituals, social rituals, and corporate rituals.

The question isn’t whether you have rituals, because you do, whether you are aware of them or not. The question is how you can use them more intentionally.

Discussion Prompt

What are the small rituals in your life that help you feel better? Have you ever created a ritual that helped you through a difficult time?

I’d love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to share your own rituals or link to any essays you’ve written on the topic.

Next month, we will discuss the book everybody seems to be talking about since its release on 13th March: Careless People by Sarah Wynn Williams. If you have not read it yet, that’s okay. Once you start, you'll not be able to put it down. You might read it in one sitting.