Currently Reading

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

“A bare, fluorescent light glares against the peeling, apple-green walls of the hallway of the brick apartment house at 6 University Road, two blocks from Harvard Square,” — this is how The New York Times article from January 19th, 1969 describes reports on the murder that occurred twelve days ago on the Harvard school grounds.

From Apartment 8A, Jane Britton led a life like any student’s. Studies, parties, boys, men, friends, coursework. Nothing out of the ordinary. The archaeology was her focus and the subject she studied. Until 7th January 1969, when she failed to attend her first of three parts of the general exams. Nothing would be a miss if this were not the most important exam she had lined up to qualify as an archaeologist. Jane has failed the exams before, so this was really the last chance without exaggeration.

The crime occurred in 1969, and the mystery of ‘who done it’, the red ochre left on the crime scene, and a long line of rumoured suspects spanned for 50 years.

In 2018, nearly fifty years later, the Middlesex District Attorney announced that DNA testing had identified Michael Sumpter as Jane Britton’s killer.

Case closed.

When a case takes almost 50 years to solve, can you help but wonder what happened?

In November 2018, at the conference, Distric attorney Marina Ryan announced, “This is the oldest case that the Middlesex District Attorney’s office has been able to bring to a resolution.”

But resolution is not the same thing as justice.

By the time the suspect was found, it was too late for justice. Britton’s parents were dead. The suspect had been dead for 17 years.

In We Keep the Dead Close, Becky Cooper, leaves her job at The New Yorker behind and returns to the crime, literally and to the location of that cold case murder, as she writes, “for the past ten years, I have been haunted by”. The aim is not grandiose, as identifying a killer, even though that does happen during the process. Instead, Cooper probes the half-century of silence, rumour, and even academic politics, especially in the archaeology circles that grew around Jane’s death, and what happened to the consequent lives of those close to her after her tragic death.

Apart from the obvious question: Who murdered Jane Britton? The book attempts to give a vivid answer to yet another question, a more subtle one, that surfaces over the years:

What happens when a mystery lingers for too long?

The suspicions and rumours spread fast and wide. And then the book asks another important question:

What does it mean to live under suspicion for fifty years?

When Jane Britton was killed in 1969, forensic science was limited. Fingerprinting was not introduced until 1977. There was no national DNA database. DNA profiling itself would not be developed until the 1980s by Alec Jeffreys. In 1969, investigators relied on blood typing, perhaps the tape-lifting method, and good instincts to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

The red ochre found near Jane’s body seemed symbolic. It was a pigment used in archaeology. Jane was an anthropology student. So suspicion turned inward, toward Harvard. Toward faculty. Toward men with authority, especially the archaeology department and all involved. As the case grew colder, the mystery around the red ochre grew even more symbolic. “Red ochre was used in many ancient burial rituals, either to preserve the dead or to honour them on their way to the afterlife.“

Type of details as such of the red ochre is what derails the investigation, without ever intending to do so.

For decades, one of the names most closely linked to the case was Karl Lamberg-Karlovsky, Jane’s faculty adviser and a prominent archaeologist. Rumours spread that Jane had been having an affair with him. That she had threatened to expose him. That gave him a motive. As in many cases, none of the rumours was ever confirmed or proved to be true. Yet, they caused enough damage. To be frankly honest with you, it’s the story intriguing enough that made me pick up this book at the first place.

But Karl Lamberg-Karlovsky was not the only suspect. There were more. Jim Humphries — Jane’s then boyfriend, who was also the one who discovered the body and after the murder, withdrew from the graduate program. Lee Parsons, an anthropology professor who struggled with professional and mental issues as a result of the accusations, eventually died of AIDS in 1996. And Mike Gramly, a Harvard student who was accused of killing another archaeology student, was also linked to Jane’s murder as a result. Neither of the long-held suspects were actual murderer.

The red ochre seemed to confirm the theory that it had to be someone from the archaeology circles. Otherwise, what was the meaning of the red ochre? The symbolism and ritualism surrounding the red ochre just made it dramatic enough.

The truth was far less symbolic. When Distric attorney Marina Ryan announced Michael Sumpter as a murderer, one of the journalists asked: “ What about the red ochre?” Which played such a vigorous role for the past 50 years. Unfortunately, the mystery was over.

The ochre was later determined to be residue from Jane’s own paintings.

Often, suspicion does not demand proof. It only needs enough repetition.

The same pattern repeated in other long-unsolved crime, this one I learned about from listening to the In the Dark podcast over the Christmas break. When eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted in Minnesota in 1989, investigators focused for years on a local man, Dan Rassier. His home was searched. His name kept circulating in relation to the case. The Jacob Wetterling case remained unsolved for twenty-seven years. When the real killer, Danny Heinrich, finally confessed, Rassier was cleared. By then, it was too late. His name would forever be linked to the child abduction case, pretty damning for the school teacher, especially from the small town.

I conduct a lot of investigations at work, but not at this level, scope, or scale. We like to think of investigations in terms of straight lines: suspect, evidence, conviction. In reality, they are greyer and murkier, heavily influenced by biases and narratives drawn from beliefs and memories that often should not be relied upon anyway.

It was easier, perhaps, to imagine that crime this brutal was result of the secret romance than to accept the possibility of it being a random act of someone unknown to Jane. There is something unnerving about randomness; unpredictability is scary.

Michael Sumpter, who was identified by DNA as the killer long after his death, did not belong to the Harvard or archaeology circles. I guess it was a murder of the opportunity. Nothing ritualistic or symbolic. Sumpter was a repeat offender who continued to harm young women in the years after Jane’s murder.

That makes the mystery of the red ochre all the more tragic in this case. It derailed focus, it misdirected the attention.

We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper shows how stories form. A detail becomes a clue. A clue can be a mistake. There should not be a place for speculation or rumours in an investigation.

Lies, gossip, and rumours can destroy people’s good names, reputations and lives.

Science and technology helped match preserved evidence and eventually identified the true killer. But it cannot undo the years lived under doubt and suspicion.

What would it mean to wake up each day for fifty years knowing that you are still “the one who might have done it”?

Jane Britton was twenty-three years old. She was described as bright, ambitious, stubborn, and looking forward to her future.

Beautifully written book that will keep you gripped until the very end.

What I’m reading next

Next, I’m picking up a book, The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story, by Pagan Kennedy, which was suggested to me in one of my readers’ comments previously.

If you’d like to read along or have already read the book, let’s discuss it together in two weeks’ time.