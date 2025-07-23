Each month, we explore a single nonfiction genre—whether it’s climate, culture, self-improvement, or true crime, this is the place to slow down and explore a topic deeply through books.

I am trying to organise these in some month-related themes, for example, October will be dedicated to true crimes in books in preparation for Halloween.

Here’s the complete list of topics, well, what I have planned so far:

September 2025: Russia-Ukraine Conflict (Including the History of both countries)

October 2025: True crime in books (preparation for the Halloween)

November 2025: Climate change

December 2025: (History of) Witchcraft? — I’ve not decided yet

January 2026: Personal growth and development

February 2026: Volcanos

March 2026: Invisible women

Journalists silenced for exposing the truths

If you have hints or ideas you’d like to share, please either pop them in the comments section or email me at jana.substack@gmail.com. Your input is appreciated, and I will, of course, credit you for the idea. Thank you.

If I take on the topic, I go far and deep and read all I can find on the topic.