My Learning List

I’m obsessed with learning about things I know nothing about.

The more I read, the more I realise how much I don’t know. That’s not cliché. I normally discover something I did not know, then I go off to try to learn more and end up far from where I started.

Every month I’ll choose one topic and spend the month trying to understand it through nonfiction books, journalism, documentaries, podcasts, and conversations.

I have too many interests. History. Human behaviour. Society. Politics. Investigative journalism. Science. Culture. One of the things I like to learn is about different countries — I’d love to just travel; this way I at least travel on the page.

I also like to learn in multiple ways, mainly by reading but also by podcasts, documentaries, interviews, and articles.

To write this post, I’ve been thinking about my learning process, and really, it’s less about the process and more about the set of questions that take me through my favourite genres like history, human behaviour, sociology, culture, current affairs, and plenty more.

How I learn

Every month begins with one nonfiction book. Then I ask:

What happened? How did it happen? Why did it happen? Who was affected? What did people at the time believe? What changed afterwards? What am I still missing?

To answer those questions, I follow the story through books, history, journalism, documentaries, podcasts, research, and conversations.

I’m not trying to become an expert. I’m simply trying to understand the world a little better than I did yesterday.

And I’d love you to learn alongside me.